----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15376.06 75.42 0.49 S&P 500 1687.99 4.57 0.27 FTSE 6583.8 -5.18 -0.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 463.09 6.12 1.34 Nikkei 14404.67 17.4 0.12 Euro 1.3363 1.3292 Japanese Yen 98.85 99.34 U.S. Crude 107.36 -0.85 Brent 110.82 -0.88 Gold 1330.79 1326.26 Silver 22.09 22.2 Copper-LME 7094.25 53.25 0.76 UST 10-YR 96.65625 2.8902 UST 30-YR 96.265625 3.8385 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES U.S. stock futures advanced and futures for the U.S. Treasury 10-year note gained late Sunday after Lawrence Summers withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the Federal Reserve, as investors bet his exit could mean a slower tapering of monetary stimulus by the U.S. central bank. S&P Index equities futures opened higher and gained more than 1 percent as of 6:23 p.m. (2223 GMT). Futures for the 10-year Treasury bond gained more than 1 point, or nearly 1 percent, indicating that benchmark Treasury yields would fall. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Weak mining stocks knocked Britain's top share index off one-month highs on Friday, and traders also trimmed equities on the prospect of smaller stimulus boosts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent, or 5.18 points, at 6,583.80 points. Miners dominated the FTSE's loserboard as the price of gold fell to a five-week low, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index declining by 1.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up 0.1 percent in choppy trade on Friday as many investors awaited next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The market posted a second-consecutive weekly gain, helped by euphoria after Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Summer Olympics. For the week, the Nikkei climbed 3.9 percent. The Nikkei erased a loss Friday to end at 14,404.67. It is still down about 1 percent from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 hit earlier this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week stronger on Monday, taking their cue from gains in regional stock markets after Lawrence Summers dropped out from the race to head the U.S. Federal Reserve. A likely uptick in mainland China markets could further underpin sentiment, particularly after the country's securities regulator told a regular news briefing after markets shut last Friday that it would support banks issuing preferred shares and that any "qualified" Chinese company is eligible. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar fell to a near four-week low against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy loose for longer after Lawrence Summers pulled out from the race to be the next Fed chief. Summers is perceived by markets as relatively hawkish and his decision could leave Janet Yellen, a well known policy dove, as front runner for the top job. President Barrack Obama has accepted Summers' withdrawal. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday after weak economic data bolstered the view that Fed policymakers next week might slow an exit from the bond-buying program they designed to boost growth in the world's biggest economy. Analysts expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut its $85 billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at its next policy meeting on Sept. 17 and 18. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Monday as the U.S. dollar slipped after Lawrence Summers withdrew from the race to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, but the metal was still trading near its five-week low on concerns over the outlook for the bank's stimulus. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,328.85 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after recording its largest weekly loss since late June. Poor technical momentum, easing tensions with Syria and expectations that the U.S. central bank would unwind its monetary stimulus sent the metal to a five-week low on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose almost 1 percent on Monday, recovering from a five-week low as a U.S.-Russia deal on Syria boosted risk appetite, while the dollar slid after Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate to head the U.S. Federal Reserve. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $7,098 a tonne by 0109 GMT after dropping to $7,024 a tonne on Friday, its weakest since Aug. 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil edged higher on Friday, erasing losses of over $1 in a run-up in the hour before the settlement as uncertainty over negotiations between the United States and Russia over Syria's chemical weapons put investors back on edge. Investors piled in ahead of the weekend, lifting prices and capping a session of mostly selling. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)