LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15494.78 118.72 0.77
S&P 500 1697.6 9.61 0.57
FTSE 6622.86 39.06 0.59
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 462.96 -1.45 -0.31
Nikkei 14417.68 13.01 0.09
Euro 1.3326 1.3333
Japanese Yen 99.29 99.05
U.S. Crude 105.87 -0.72
Brent 109.64 -0.43
Gold 1313.44 1313.39
Silver 21.9 21.7
Copper-LME 7083 -2 -0.03
UST 10-YR 96.875 2.8643
UST 30-YR 95.6875 3.8713
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday after former
Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for
Federal Reserve chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about
what was heading towards a contentious confirmation process.
Early enthusiasm faded, however, after President Barack
Obama stood firm in warning Republicans in Congress he will not
negotiate over an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling as part of
a budget fight.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a 1-1/2 month high on
Monday as Lawrence Summers quit the race to head the U.S.
Federal Reserve, boosting prospects of a more measured
scale-back in economic stimulus measures.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up by 0.6
percent, or 39.06 points, at 6,622.86 points, marking its
highest close since ending at 6,647.87 points on August 2.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average came out of a holiday on a
firmer footing on Tuesday, playing catch-up to news that
Lawrence Summers had dropped out of the race to head the Federal
Reserve as markets brace for the U.S. central bank's decision on
its stimulus programme.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,441.54
in mid-morning trade after adding 0.1 percent to 14,404.67 on
Friday. The markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may open lower on Tuesday,
pulling back from a 17-month high as investors await the outcome
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting where it is
widely expected to start paring its aggressive stimulus.
Tenwow International is making its trading debut,
while Prada is expected to report later in the day a
12 percent rise in profit for the six months ended July, largely
due to an almost 12 percent growth in sales in the world's
second largest economy.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar stayed near a four-week low on Tuesday
after Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the race to lead the
Federal Reserve reduced expectations of a faster pace of
monetary policy tightening by the U.S. central bank.
The decision by the former U.S. Treasury secretary - who is
regarded by investors as relatively hawkish - left Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen as the front-runner. Traders
said the Fed is likely to continue a slow, cautious approach to
tightening policy if Yellen is named to replace current Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday after
the withdrawal by Lawrence Summers for consideration as chairman
of the Federal Reserve eased fears of more aggressive monetary
policy tightening if he were to head the U.S. central bank.
Bond yields fell to their lowest this month, led by that on
the five-year note, which fell as low as 1.55
percent. The interest rate on one-month bills dipped below zero.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a five-week low on Tuesday as
traders waited for guidance on when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will begin tapering its massive economic stimulus.
Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,315.10 an ounce
by 0015 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session to
a five-week low of $1,303.85. U.S. gold dropped $2.50 to
$1,315.30.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper edged lower on Tuesday, falling for three
out of four sessions and trading close to five-week low on
positioning ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting at which
it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slid 0.3 percent to $7,060.50 a tonne by 0102 GMT. It fell to
$7,024 a tonne on Friday, its weakest since Aug. 8.
OIL
NEW YORK - Global oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. and
Russian officials reached a weekend deal to strip Syria of
chemical weapons, easing investor worries.
Also pressuring oil prices, Iran's new atomic energy chief
said his country wants to settle a decade-old nuclear dispute
with the West.
