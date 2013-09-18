----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15529.73 34.95 0.23
S&P 500 1704.76 7.16 0.42
FTSE 6570.17 -52.69 -0.8
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 462.95 -1.17 -0.25
Nikkei 14570.76 259.09 1.81
Euro 1.335 1.3357
Japanese Yen 99.22 99.11
U.S. Crude 105.65 0.23
Brent 107.95 -0.24
Gold 1296.56 1309.04
Silver 21.4 21.68
Copper-LME 7080.5 5.5 0.08
UST 10-YR 97.0625 2.8421
UST 30-YR 96.4375 3.8268
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations
the Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to its
stimulus that has been highly supportive of stocks and other
assets at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began
meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to trim its bond
purchases, or quantitative easing. Many investors expect Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke will announce a scale-back of purchases by
$10 billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping rates close to
zero.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell off 1-1/2 month
highs, with Lloyds bank among the worst stocks, while
traders held off adding to positions expecting the U.S Federal
Reserve to reduce stimulus measures.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.8
percent, or 52.69 points, at 6,570.17 points on Tuesday, having
risen 0.6 percent on Monday to its highest close since early
August. The FTSE's decline represented its biggest one-day
percentage fall so far in September.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week
high on Wednesday, spurred by expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will deliver only a modest cut to its massive stimulus
program at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 14,577.93 in
mid-morning trade after rising to 14,578.34 at one point, the
highest level since July 25. In the short-term, resistance for
the Nikkei is seen at 13,606.66, a 68 percent retracement of its
May high to its low in June.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Wednesday
ahead of Chinese home price data for August at 0130 GMT and an
expected paring of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in
the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent to
23,180.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0045 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up
1.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough
against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on
Wednesday as investors bet that any move by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to roll back stimulus will be very modest.
The Fed's highly anticipated rate review ends later in the
day and markets expect the central bank will probably announce a
small reduction to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying
programme.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as
investors awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on a
possible reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus and clues on
how it might manage short-term interest rates.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, is widely expected to pare back its $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities at its two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a third session on
Wednesday, falling over 1 percent to trade below $1,300 an
ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to
announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
The Fed is expected to begin its long retreat from
ultra-easy monetary policy by announcing a small reduction to
its $85 billion monthly bond purchases following a two-day
policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Many expect a $10 billion
cut.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was treading water on Wednesday,
underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar and steady Chinese
demand in what is expected to be a quiet session ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve announcement on the scale of its stimulus
drawback.
The Fed is expected to begin to retreat from its ultra-easy
monetary policy later in the day by announcing a small reduction
in its bond buying, while stressing that interest rates will
remain near zero for a long time to come.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices settled at a six-week low
on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to
destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor
fears of an imminent U.S. military response. The resumption of
some Libyan output also pressured prices.
Traders were selling oil contracts and deflating a
geopolitical risk premium built into the price as fears of a
U.S.-led invasion of Syria and any Middle East oil supply
disruption abated, brokers said.
