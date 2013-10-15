----------------------(0750 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15301.26 64.15 0.42 S&P 500 1710.14 6.94 0.41 FTSE 6507.65 20.46 0.32 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 475.35 3.85 0.82 Nikkei 14489.71 84.97 0.59 Euro 1.3556 1.3561 Japanese Yen 98.51 98.56 U.S. Crude 102.32 -0.09 Brent 110.91 -0.13 Gold 1274.59 1272.79 Silver 21.23 21.25 Copper-LME 7238 -17 -0.23 UST 10-YR 98.1875 2.711 UST 30-YR 97.46875 3.7686 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Monday, as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no obvious signs of progress. President Obama was scheduled to meet with several congressional leaders, and while the White House said the meeting had been delayed, signs of negotiations were taken as a positive by the market. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE inched higher on Monday, led by catalytic converter maker Johnson Matthey on the back of an analyst rating upgrade, while the slow progress in U.S. debt talks kept any broad market gains in check. The FTSE 100 closed up by 20.46 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,507.65 points, having climbed 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions. Johnson Matthey rose 5.9 percent as traders cited an upgrade from JPMorgan. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its rise into a fifth day on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street after top U.S. lawmakers signalled they could soon reach a deal to reopen the government and avert a possible debt default for now. The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.6 percent at 14,490.92 in midmorning trade after trading as high as 14,510.37. Resistance is seen at 14,606.66, a 61.8 percent retracement of its May high from its June low. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar held firm on Tuesday, hitting a two-week high against the yen as top U.S. senators signalled they could soon reach a deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default for the time being. The dollar changed hands at 98.64 yen JPY=, having erased losses since the start of week, staying near its highest level in two weeks. It rose as high as 98.71 yen in early trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 1-year credit default swaps rise to 69 bps, up 8 bps on day while U.S. 5-year credit default swaps rise to 40 bps, up 4 bps on day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Tuesday to hover near three-month lows, with its safe-haven appeal dimming after lawmakers made some progress towards resolving the U.S. budget impasse, and as outflows from gold funds continued. Spot gold XAU= had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,268.59 an ounce by 0009 GMT, while other precious metals also edged lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was clinging to a tight range on Tuesday as markets awaited detail on a possible resolution to the U.S. fiscal deadlock, while Shanghai copper rallied to one-week highs chasing overnight gains in London. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $7,259.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT from the previous session when it gained 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders bought contracts to cover short positions ahead of a possible deal between U.S. political parties that would end a two-week fight over how to fund the government. U.S. Senate leaders said they were nearing a deal to end the government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, and to raise the U.S. debt limit. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)