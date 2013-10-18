----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15371.65 -2.18 -0.01 S&P 500 1733.15 11.61 0.67 FTSE 6576.16 4.57 0.07 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.19 2.45 0.51 Nikkei 14578.3 -8.21 -0.06 Euro 1.3663 1.3675 Japanese Yen 98.02 97.89 U.S. Crude 100.77 0.1 Brent 109.17 0.06 Gold 1317.41 1319.09 Silver 21.78 21.84 Copper-LME 7239 9 0.12 UST 10-YR 99.109375 2.6031 UST 30-YR 99.203125 3.6707 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday as investor confidence grew following a last-minute deal to avoid a U.S. default, but weaker-than-expected results from heavyweights IBM and Goldman Sachs pressured the Dow. The S&P 500's intraday record of 1732.92 broke the all-time high set Sept. 19. Over 80 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange rose. Technology was the only S&P sector to show a loss as IBM led the decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Thursday, helped by a surge in media group , although investors were underwhelmed by a temporary fix to the United States' debt issues. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 4.57 points, at 6,576.16 points to mark its sixth straight session of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average was little changed on Friday as investors awaited key Chinese data due later in the morning and as they pondered the impact of the U.S. government shutdown on the world's largest economy. The Nikkei was almost flat at 14,588.65, not far from a three-week high of 14,664.22 hit the previous day. The benchmark rose on Thursday for the seventh straight day, its longest such run in 7-1/2 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar nursed losses near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a debt default. The potential damage to the economy from the weeks-long government shutdown could discourage the Federal Reserve from scaling back its stimulus programme at least until the beginning of next year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest in over two months on Thursday after a deal to end the U.S. debt ceiling conflict in Congress and reopen the government encouraged investors to reinvest cash and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not scale back its stimulus in the near term. The government had been expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, raising fears it would not meet benefit payments and debt obligations in coming days. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold, trading near one-week highs on Friday, was headed for its best weekly gain in two months on hopes that uncertainties in Washington would delay a stimulus tapering after U.S. lawmakers reached only a temporary budget deal. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,316.31 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after gaining 3 percent in the previous session. . For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures traded above $7,200 a tonne on Friday, holding their ground after slipping in the prior session, as investors awaited economic data from China for clues on demand in the world's top copper consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,225 a tonne by 0108 GMT. The metal has traded within a tight range between $7,139 and $7,300 this week, and is on track to post a modest weekly gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices settled at their lowest level in more than three months on Thursday as stockpiles in the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub began to reverse a months-long decline, and as signs of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear program also pressured prices. European Brent ended the day with the biggest one-day percentage loss in one month. Oil lost ground as some dealers fretted over the economic fallout of the partial U.S. government shutdown in the world's largest oil consumer, even after Democrats and Republicans in Congress reached a temporary funding agreement.. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)