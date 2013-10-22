----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15392.2 -7.45 -0.05
S&P 500 1744.66 0.16 0.01
FTSE 6654.2 31.62 0.48
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.64 -0.72 -0.15
Nikkei 14698.79 5.22 0.04
Euro 1.3664 1.3681
Japanese Yen 98.31 98.18
U.S. Crude 98.96 -0.26
Brent 109.65 0.01
Gold 1314.86 1315.14
Silver 22.09 22.19
Copper-LME 7248 4 0.06
UST 10-YR 99.09375 2.605
UST 30-YR 99.140625 3.6751
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as
lacklustre earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed
concerns that equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run
to record highs last week.
Investors also showed a reluctance to make aggressive bets
ahead of Tuesday's release of U.S. payrolls data for September,
which was delayed by the recent government shutdown.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for the eighth
straight session on Monday, led by G4S on talk of a bid for one
of its businesses in a market supported by the prospects of U.S.
monetary policy remaining ultra-easy for longer.
G4S rose 3.5 percent, a top riser, after a newswire
report that British private equity group Charterhouse Capital
Partners was considering a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer
for G4S's cash solutions business.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average seesawed on Tuesday
morning ahead of a key U.S. jobs report - an outcome eagerly
awaited by global markets for clues on when the Federal Reserve
will begin scaling back its stimulus.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 14,716.23
in a choppy session after trading as low as 14,641.78. The index
closed at a three-week high of 14,693.57 on Monday.
HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian
trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors
hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for
September was stronger than expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, edged up to
79.725, holding above Friday's trough of 79.478 but still
nursing losses of more than 1 percent since Wednesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day
ahead of the release of the government's September employment
data.
Following a rally last week that sent benchmark yields to
their lowest levels since late July, traders refrained from
taking big bets, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered in a tight range on Tuesday as
traders awaited the release of U.S. jobs data to gauge the
strength of an economic recovery, while the market was also on
edge as holdings in the biggest gold exchange-traded fund
dropped the most in 15 weeks.
Spot gold slipped 0.07 percent to $1,314.19 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was locked in a narrow range on
Tuesday ahead of the first U.S. jobs report in nearly two
months, as investors try to assess the health of the world's
biggest economy after signs of slower Asian growth has dimmed
the outlook for metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,248.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT from the
previous session when it also ended barely moved.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below
$100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount
versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished
Midwest inventories began to grow.
Seasonal refinery maintenance and shifting pipeline flows
around the key Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub have helped reverse a
months-long decline in stockpiles, dramatically shifting the oil
market's structure over the past two weeks.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)