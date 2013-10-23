----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15467.66 75.46 0.49
S&P 500 1754.67 10.01 0.57
FTSE 6695.66 41.46 0.62
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 485.82 1.99 0.41
Nikkei 14739.92 26.67 0.18
Euro 1.3792 1.378
Japanese Yen 97.81 98.13
U.S. Crude 98.07 -0.23
Brent 109.82 -0.15
Gold 1339.19 1340.04
Silver 22.64 22.63
Copper-LME 7271 -61 -0.83
UST 10-YR 99.953125 2.5052
UST 30-YR 100.453125 3.6016
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P
500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job
creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve
will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year.
U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below
the 180,000 economists had expected. The data was seen as
supporting the Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases, which has been a major factor in the S&P
500's 2013 rally of 23 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled five-month highs on
Tuesday, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
not trim stimulus any time soon and by a crop of strong updates
from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser.
A disappointing U.S jobs report suggested that momentum in
the world's top economy had already started to slow in
September. With October numbers likely to be negatively affected
by a two-week government shutdown, that bolstered expectations
the Fed will wait until next year before starting to scale back
its quantitative easing (QE).
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a 3-1/2
week high on Wednesday morning after a soft U.S. jobs report
cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus
in place until early next year.
The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 14,753.47 in mid-morning
trade after rising as high as 14,799.28, the highest since Sept
27. The Topix .TOPX added 0.3 percent to 1,217.62.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.6
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the
euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented
expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in
place at least until early next year.
Data showed U.S. employers added far fewer workers than
expected in September, suggesting the U.S. economy may have lost
some momentum even before a damaging 16-day partial shutdown of
the federal government.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in
three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth
slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations
that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this
year.
U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, the Labor
Department said on Tuesday, which was fewer than the 180,000
forecast by economists. The slower hiring was mitigated by a dip
in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent, the lowest level since
November 2008.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in four weeks
on Wednesday after tepid U.S. jobs data bolstered views that the
Federal Reserve will continue stimulus policies supportive of
bullion prices.
Spot gold XAU= eased 0.04 percent to $1,339.44 an ounce by
0025 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent in the previous
session to $1,344.46 - the highest since Sept. 20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from near
one-month highs as traders booked profits given the metal's weak
fundamental outlook, after a tepid U.S. labour report reinforced
the case for extended stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped 0.5 percent to $7,299.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, from the
previous session when it closed up 1.2 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in
nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm,
as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread
between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April.
The onset of seasonal autumn U.S. refinery maintenance,
coupled with additional spurts of pipeline outages, have curbed
demand for crude, causing domestic stockpiles to swell and
fuelling the abrupt unwinding of the Brent-WTI oil spread, which
has widened by some $3.50 a barrel in three days.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)