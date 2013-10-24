----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15413.33 -54.33 -0.35
S&P 500 1746.38 -8.29 -0.47
FTSE 6674.48 -21.18 -0.32
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 479.38 -0.34 -0.07
Nikkei 14365.5 -60.55 -0.42
Euro 1.3791 1.3774
Japanese Yen 97.28 97.36
U.S. Crude 97.48 0.62
Brent 107.91 0.11
Gold 1334.41 1331.74
Silver 22.66 22.49
Copper-LME 7207 36 0.5
UST 10-YR 100.078125 2.4908
UST 30-YR 100.875 3.5794
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of
heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies
tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's
four-session streak of record high finishes.
Results from Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co,
two Dow components, illustrated the quarter's mixed picture of
corporate results and outlooks, which have some investors
worried.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday
to end a nine-session winning streak, as a drop in heavyweight
banking shares dragged the stock market down from five-month
highs.
Nevertheless, several traders felt any pullback would be
relatively short-lived and saw the UK stock market rallying into
the end of 2013.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell to a two-week low on Thursday
morning on renewed concerns over China's economic outlook, while
disappointing earning from Caterpillar Inc drove Komatsu sharply
lower.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,313.53,
the lowest point since Oct. 10, moving further away from a
3-1/2-week high of 14,799.28 hit in the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar edged up against major counterparts in
early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges
as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in
China.
Chinese short-term money-market rates rose sharply to
three-month highs on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China
failed to inject cash for a second day and regulators expressed
concern about loose liquidity and hinted they are considering
taking measures to address inflation risks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in
three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the
Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until
next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on
Tuesday.
Buying overnight helped yields fall further, after a rally
on Tuesday and no major data releases scheduled on Wednesday.
The government is catching up on delayed economic data after the
government's 16-day partial shutdown ended a week ago.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday after
tracking oil lower in the previous session, but prices were
within sight of a four-week high on hopes the Federal Reserve
will extend its bullion-friendly stimulus efforts.
Gold was steady at $1,332.34 an ounce by 2356 GMT. It
rallied to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 20,
after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will
keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied near one-week lows
touched the session before on Thursday, hurt by worries of a
cash crunch in top metals consumer China that could curb near
term metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading up 0.18 percent at $7,184.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after
falling 2.2 percent the session before.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread
trading following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the
highest level since June.
U.S. crude led the complex lower for much of the day,
briefly pushing the contract's discount to international
benchmark Brent crude out to more than $13 a barrel, the widest
since April, before pulling back to $11 ahead of the settlement.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)