----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15680.35 111.42 0.72 S&P 500 1771.95 9.84 0.56 FTSE 6774.73 48.91 0.73 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.36 1.09 0.23 Nikkei 14500.9 174.92 1.22 Euro 1.3737 1.3745 Japanese Yen 98.18 98.17 U.S. Crude 97.62 -0.58 Brent 108.67 -0.34 Gold 1342.31 1343.69 Silver 22.44 22.52 Copper-LME 7216.5 16.5 0.23 UST 10-YR 99.953125 2.5052 UST 30-YR 100.21875 3.6145 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Tuesday after economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus intact for several months and IBM rallied after the company announced a stock buyback. IBM gave the biggest boost to the Dow, which led the day's gains. The stock, which also helped drive the S&P 500's advance, jumped 2.7 percent to $182.12 after the company's board of directors approved another $15 billion for stock buybacks. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, with investors flocking to buy energy stocks after strong results from BP raised expectations for earnings from the sector. BP was the top-performer on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, surging 5.6 percent after the company announced forecast-beating profits, a dividend hike and plans to sell assets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares jumped to a one-week high on Wednesday morning, led by SoftBank Corp 9984.T surging on hopes of solid earnings, and on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy money policy for at least the next few months. Analysts widely expect the Fed's policy statement due at 1800 GMT will not challenge the growing consensus that any tapering of its $85 billion of monthly asset purchases will be delayed to March at the earliest. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday as investors further trimmed bearish positions ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Investors had sold the greenback heavily in the run up to the Oct 29-30 meeting on growing expectations the U.S. central bank will maintain its massive bond-buying stimulus programme through to early next year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Tuesday though little changed as mixed data underscored uncertain prospects for the economy, with yields close to a three-month low as investors sought direction. Light trading volumes suggested traders were reluctant to make big bets as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was treading water below five-week highs on Wednesday, as investors awaited the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting to gauge the bank's stimulus outlook. Spot gold eased 0.05 percent to $1,343.06 an ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday after the dollar index rose to one-week highs as traders booked profits. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was largely unchanged on Wednesday, trading well below last week's one-month high on a weaker fundamental outlook as investors await clues on monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its bond-buying pace for the next few months at least to aid a patchy U.S. economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.1 percent to $7,191.25 a tonne by 0132 GMT, well below the one-month high of $7,350 touched on October 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the previous session's sharp gains, on expectations that fresh disruptions over the weekend in exports from OPEC member Libya could be short-lived. Brent rose 2.5 percent on Monday as reports of Libya's worst civil unrest since the civil war in 2011 fueled concerns over global oil supplies. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)