----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15618.76 -61.59 -0.39 S&P 500 1763.31 -8.64 -0.49 FTSE 6777.7 2.97 0.04 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 481.77 -1.5 -0.31 Nikkei 14471.8 -30.55 -0.21 Euro 1.3726 1.3735 Japanese Yen 98.45 98.49 U.S. Crude 96.59 -0.18 Brent 109.56 -0.3 Gold 1338.11 1342.19 Silver 22.38 22.64 Copper-LME 7246.25 -43.75 -0.6 UST 10-YR 99.6875 2.536 UST 30-YR 99.765625 3.6395 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy, even as it held steady with its stimulus program for the time being. Trading was volatile following the release of the statement, with the major U.S. stock indexes cutting losses to turn flat and dropping to session lows. Almost 70 percent of stocks on both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq declined, while all 10 S&P 500 sector indexes fell. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares edged to a new five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by good earnings from the likes of Next but suffering in later trade from profit-taking ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer rose 4.7 percent after it raised its 2013 profit guidance and third-quarter sales came in a touch above expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a one-week high on Thursday morning on earnings concerns, with blue-chips Toshiba Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd coming under pressure after reporting quarterly results. Honda lost 1.5 percent as investors were disappointed that the automaker kept its operating profit target for the year to next March unchanged at 780 billion yen ($7.95 billion). That compared with a consensus forecast of 827.9 billion yen from 23 analysts. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after extending gains when the Federal Reserve mollified jumpy markets and kept its massive bond-buying stimulus in place. Some investors had been taking profits on very bearish dollar positions leading up to the Oct 29-30 policy meeting. They continued to do so after the Fed's comments suggested it was less alarmed over the state of the economy than some had anticipated.. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices traded down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policymakers said downside risks to the economy had lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected. Concluding a two-day meeting, the Fed extended its $85-billion-per-month bond buying program in a continued bid to prop up the world's biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Thursday despite the U.S. Federal Reserve vowing to support the economy through stimulus measures, with investors taking profits from a recent run-up in prices. The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a three-month low on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's move, leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a statement from the bank came in line with expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest outlook was seen as less dovish than some had expected, while fragile global growth and improving supply put the metal on track for its first monthly loss in four. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.5 percent to $7,255 a tonne by 0137 GMT, paring gains from the previous session when it climbed 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large inventory builds, further widening the domestic oil's discount to international benchmark Brent. Disruptions to Libyan oil exports have cut supplies to Europe and Asia while supporting Brent prices. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)