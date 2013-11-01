----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15545.75 -73.01 -0.47 S&P 500 1756.54 -6.77 -0.38 FTSE 6731.43 -46.27 -0.68 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 479.71 -0.9 -0.19 Nikkei 14222.03 -105.91 -0.74 Euro 1.3554 1.3582 Japanese Yen 98.16 98.35 U.S. Crude 96.31 -0.07 Brent 108.83 -0.01 Gold 1323.66 1323.19 Silver 21.89 21.85 Copper-LME 7262 13 0.18 UST 10-YR 99.484375 2.5597 UST 30-YR 99.703125 3.6429 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's statement the day before added to investors' anxiety about the timing of a pullback in its stimulus program. While it was a second consecutive day of losses for the market, all three major indexes ended October with solid gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A drop in the share prices of oil major Shell and chemicals maker Croda knocked Britain's benchmark equity index down from 5-month highs on Thursday. Some traders said it could herald a further, minor pull-back on the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE as traders cash in profits from a 4 percent rise in the index in October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks inched higher on Friday morning, helped by solid earnings from the likes of Panasonic and mobile operator SoftBank Corp, but the mood was somewhat dimmed by a plunge in Sony Corp shares on a profit-warning. Sony, the maker of the famed Walkman music player to the game console PlayStation, tumbled 10 percent after it slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by 26 percent as its struggling TV operations fell back into red. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. Data on Thursday showed inflation dropped to a four-year low of 0.7 percent in the euro area in October, way under the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. Other data showed unemployment held at record highs in September, and included alarming revisions to previous months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dipped slightly on Thursday as a surprisingly strong report on Midwest business activity soothed worries about sluggish fourth-quarter growth after the recent federal government shutdown. Despite Thursday's decline, the bond market was on track for a second month of gains after a dismal summer. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close its lowest in nearly two weeks on Friday, hurt by sharp losses in the previous session from month-end profit taking, strong U.S. economic data and a higher dollar. The metal is headed for a 2 percent weekly drop - its first in three weeks - as bullish sentiment from expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus dissipated For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was barely changed on Friday as a strong dollar tempered positive sentiment from China after official factory data beat expectations, but was eyeing its biggest weekly gain in six. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $7,244.50 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after falling about half a percent in the previous session. . For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures dropped more than $1 on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, as traders booked profits and turned their focus to the end of the U.S. refinery maintenance season, which is expected to boost demand for U.S. crude. Traders sold Brent after the spread between the international benchmark and the U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grew to the widest in six months at $13.60 per barrel. Brent's premium over WTI had risen by nearly $5 over the past five sessions.. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)