----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15618.22 -20.9 -0.13 S&P 500 1762.97 -4.96 -0.28 FTSE 6746.84 -16.78 -0.25 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 476.83 -0.48 -0.1 Nikkei 14223.82 -1.55 -0.01 Euro 1.3488 1.3474 Japanese Yen 98.47 98.49 U.S. Crude 93.88 0.51 Brent 105.92 0.59 Gold 1313.34 1310.99 Silver 21.65 21.65 Copper-LME 7156.25 -4.75 -0.07 UST 10-YR 98.609375 2.6623 UST 30-YR 97.53125 3.7642 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the next several months. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.90 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,618.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.96 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,762.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.27 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,939.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index weakened on Tuesday, with insurer RSA sinking after a profit warning while banks also dropped sharply. The UK benchmark closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,746.84 points, led down by banking stocks which knocked nearly 13 points off the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average held steady on Wednesday as a fall in Fast Retailing Co Ltd after weak October sales offset gains in companies rebounding from a recent battering on the back of disappointing quarterly earnings. The Nikkei was steady at 14,222.12 in mid-morning trade, breaking below its 50-day moving average of 14,239.73. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in a week on Tuesday, with Chinese financials hurt by fears of more competition and the market roiled by hawkish comments from China's premier. The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 23,039 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia on Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as soon as next month, while strong domestic jobs data lifted the New Zealand dollar. The benchmark Treasury yield rose to three-week highs around 2.67 percent following the report, helping the dollar rebound against the yen. It fetched 98.55 yen, up from Tuesday's low of 98.16. The euro, meanwhile, reversed most of Monday's gains to be back near a two-month trough of $1.3442. It last stood at $1.3472. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data reinforced the view that the world's biggest economy may have weathered last month's partial government shutdown better than feared. U.S. service sector business activity picked up in October, with the Institute for Supply Management's services index up to 55.4 last month despite expectations by economists for a dip to 54. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling to shake off its longest losing streak in nearly six months as doubts persisted over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back its stimulus measures. The metal has lost about 3 percent since Oct. 28 and has logged its longest losing run since mid-May, when it dropped 8 percent in seven days. Analysts believe gold could break below the $1,300 mark ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper firmed on Wednesday, but in low volumes, with traders reluctant to take positions ahead of a key labour report from the United States and a key leadership meeting in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $7,177 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to a small gain in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the end of this week. U.S. crude has fallen in five out of the past six sessions. Brent crude oil fell on Tuesday after hitting a four-month low during the previous session. For a full report, double click on