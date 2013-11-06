----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15618.22 -20.9 -0.13
S&P 500 1762.97 -4.96 -0.28
FTSE 6746.84 -16.78 -0.25
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP
476.83 -0.48 -0.1
Nikkei 14223.82 -1.55 -0.01
Euro 1.3488 1.3474
Japanese Yen 98.47 98.49
U.S. Crude 93.88 0.51
Brent 105.92 0.59
Gold 1313.34 1310.99
Silver 21.65 21.65
Copper-LME 7156.25 -4.75 -0.07
UST 10-YR 98.609375 2.6623
UST 30-YR 97.53125 3.7642
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday
following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the
implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary
policy over the next several months.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.90
points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,618.22. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.96 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,762.97.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.27 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,939.86.
LONDON - Britain's top share index weakened on Tuesday, with
insurer RSA sinking after a profit warning while banks
also dropped sharply.
The UK benchmark closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,746.84 points, led down by banking stocks
which knocked nearly 13 points off the index.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average held steady on Wednesday as a
fall in Fast Retailing Co Ltd after weak October sales
offset gains in companies rebounding from a recent battering on
the back of disappointing quarterly earnings.
The Nikkei was steady at 14,222.12 in mid-morning
trade, breaking below its 50-day moving average of 14,239.73.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in a
week on Tuesday, with Chinese financials hurt by fears of more
competition and the market roiled by hawkish comments from
China's premier.
The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at
23,039 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 29. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar maintained a bid tone early in Asia
on Wednesday after an upbeat U.S. report kept alive some
expectations the Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus as
soon as next month, while strong domestic jobs data lifted the
New Zealand dollar.
The benchmark Treasury yield rose to three-week
highs around 2.67 percent following the report, helping the
dollar rebound against the yen. It fetched 98.55 yen, up
from Tuesday's low of 98.16.
The euro, meanwhile, reversed most of Monday's gains to be
back near a two-month trough of $1.3442. It last stood at
$1.3472.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as
stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data reinforced the
view that the world's biggest economy may have weathered last
month's partial government shutdown better than feared.
U.S. service sector business activity picked up in October,
with the Institute for Supply Management's services index up to
55.4 last month despite expectations by economists for a dip to
54. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling to shake off its longest
losing streak in nearly six months as doubts persisted over when
the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back its stimulus
measures.
The metal has lost about 3 percent since Oct. 28 and has
logged its longest losing run since mid-May, when it dropped 8
percent in seven days. Analysts believe gold could break below
the $1,300 mark ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on
Friday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper firmed on Wednesday, but in low
volumes, with traders reluctant to take positions ahead of a key
labour report from the United States and a key leadership
meeting in China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,177 a tonne by 0124 GMT, adding to a
small gain in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled at their lowest
point in five months on Tuesday, pressured by forecasts for
rising supplies and continued weak demand as Gulf Coast
refineries were expected to remain offline at least through the
end of this week.
U.S. crude has fallen in five out of the past six sessions.
Brent crude oil fell on Tuesday after hitting a four-month low
during the previous session.
