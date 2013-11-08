----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15593.98 -152.9 -0.97 S&P 500 1747.15 -23.34 -1.32 FTSE 6697.22 -44.47 -0.66 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.15 -2.55 -0.54 Nikkei 14104.73 -123.71 -0.87 Euro 1.3406 1.3418 Japanese Yen 98.22 98.08 U.S. Crude 94.46 0.26 Brent 103.34 -0.12 Gold 1308.39 1307.55 Silver 21.65 21.64 Copper-LME 7163.25 18.25 0.26 UST 10-YR 99.140625 2.6 UST 30-YR 98.546875 3.7075 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August. The broader market was hurt by weak earnings from Whole Foods and Qualcomm. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index recorded its biggest daily decline in a month. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.90 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,593.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 23.34 points, or 1.32 percent, at 1,747.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61 points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third straight session on Thursday, which traders attributed to a rise in sterling against the euro that could hit UK exporters. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.7 percent, or 44.47 points, to 6,697.22 points - underperforming other major European stock markets such as Germany's DAX , which rose to reach record highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks tumbled to one-month lows on Friday morning after a sharp drop on Wall Street dented risk appetite, keeping investors on the defensive ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 14,096.96 in mid-morning trade, after falling to 14,026.17 earlier, the lowest since Oct 9. The Nikkei remains below 14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its June low. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest since late October on Thursday, as losses for Chinese financials deepened following media reports about possible reforms a Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend might push. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 22,881.0 points, its lowest closing since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut sent the single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later on Friday. The euro was down about 0.1 percent in early Asian trade at $1.3407, after falling as low as $1.3295 on Thursday, according to Reuters data, matching the low set on Sept. 16. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and concern about future U.S. economic growth. U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter, but slower growth in consumer spending during the period suggested the economy could be losing momentum. Inventory gains accounted for 0.8 percentage point of the 2.8 percent growth, suggesting third-quarter growth could evolve to slower growth in the fourth quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near three-week lows on Friday and heading for a second straight weekly loss, after strong U.S. economic growth sparked fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bullion-friendly bond purchases this year. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,308.86 an ounce by 0015 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session. The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday but was set to notch up its biggest weekly fall in two months as supply growth outpaces demand that has been pinned back by fragile U.S. economic growth and tightening credit in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.1 percent to $7,155 a tonne by 0116 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices. Brent lost $1.78, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $103.46 a barrel, losing $2 at one point to trade as low as $103.24, its lowest mark since July 2. The contract has fallen by more than two percent this week and is on track for its fourth straight weekly decline. For a full report, double click on