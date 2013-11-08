----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15593.98 -152.9 -0.97
S&P 500 1747.15 -23.34 -1.32
FTSE 6697.22 -44.47 -0.66
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP
472.15 -2.55 -0.54
Nikkei 14104.73 -123.71 -0.87
Euro 1.3406 1.3418
Japanese Yen 98.22 98.08
U.S. Crude 94.46 0.26
Brent 103.34 -0.12
Gold 1308.39 1307.55
Silver 21.65 21.64
Copper-LME 7163.25 18.25 0.26
UST 10-YR
99.140625 2.6
UST 30-YR
98.546875 3.7075
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall
Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged
well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P
500 suffering its worst daily decline since August.
The broader market was hurt by weak earnings from Whole Foods
and Qualcomm. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index recorded its biggest
daily decline in a month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.90
points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,593.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.34 points, or 1.32 percent, at
1,747.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61
points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third
straight session on Thursday, which traders attributed to a rise
in sterling against the euro that could hit UK exporters.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.7
percent, or 44.47 points, to 6,697.22 points - underperforming
other major European stock markets such as Germany's DAX
, which rose to reach record highs.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks tumbled to one-month lows on Friday
morning after a sharp drop on Wall Street dented risk appetite,
keeping investors on the defensive ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs
report later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to
14,096.96 in mid-morning trade, after falling to 14,026.17
earlier, the lowest since Oct 9. The Nikkei remains below
14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its June
low.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest since
late October on Thursday, as losses for Chinese financials
deepened following media reports about possible reforms a
Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend might push.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 22,881.0
points, its lowest closing since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the
European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut sent the
single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the
dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls
report later on Friday.
The euro was down about 0.1 percent in early Asian
trade at $1.3407, after falling as low as $1.3295 on Thursday,
according to Reuters data, matching the low set on Sept. 16.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a
surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and concern about
future U.S. economic growth.
U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter, but slower
growth in consumer spending during the period suggested the
economy could be losing momentum.
Inventory gains accounted for 0.8 percentage point of the
2.8 percent growth, suggesting third-quarter growth could evolve
to slower growth in the fourth quarter.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near three-week lows on Friday
and heading for a second straight weekly loss, after strong U.S.
economic growth sparked fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale
back its bullion-friendly bond purchases this year.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,308.86 an ounce by
0015 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.
The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday but
was set to notch up its biggest weekly fall in two months as
supply growth outpaces demand that has been pinned back by
fragile U.S. economic growth and tightening credit in China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.1 percent to $7,155 a tonne by 0116 GMT.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent
on Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong
dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices.
Brent lost $1.78, or 1.7 percent, to settle at
$103.46 a barrel, losing $2 at one point to trade as low as
$103.24, its lowest mark since July 2. The contract has fallen
by more than two percent this week and is on track for its
fourth straight weekly decline.
