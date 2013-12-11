EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving economic data. Healthcare stocks were among the most active after company news while utilities was the worst performer of the 10 industry groups on the S&P 500. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index fell in thin, choppy trade on Tuesday, led by a late selloff in travel operator Tui Travel and hit by concerns about a reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus. The FTSE 100 turned lower in late trade as U.S. stocks retreated from recent highs, showing investors' reluctance to put money back into the market until there is greater clarity on the Federal Reserve's equity-friendly asset-purchase programme For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for a second day on Wednesday, which traders said stemmed from hedge funds unwinding positions in risky assets while waiting to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers its stimulus soon. Bucking the weakness, internet gaming firm Gree Inc surged 20 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover and was the biggest percentage gainer after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating to 'neutral' from 'sell'. . For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus. By contrast, the euro drew additional help from expectations of a banking deal in the euro zone while other European currencies, such as sterling and the Swiss franc, benefited from signs of improvement in their economies. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near the high end of the range, extended duration going into year-end. The motivated buyers helped create a solid bid for the Treasury's sale of three-year notes, the first of three coupon auctions this week. The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on Wednesday and a re-opened 30-year issue on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its three-week high on Wednesday, boosted by short-covering by funds and technical buying, and as the dollar continued to weaken against the euro. Spot gold ticked up 0.04 percent to $1,260.71 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was buoyed near one month highs on Wednesday, stretching gains into a fourth session, underpinned by a weaker dollar against the euro and steady buying from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.14 percent to $7,168 a tonne by 0126 GMT, extending into a fourth session of gains having closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as market participants digested news of progress toward opening a major pipeline to move oil from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf, helping drain crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the pricing point for the futures contract. The news presaged further drawdowns in overall U.S. crude oil inventories for a second straight week. A Reuters poll estimated the drawdown at 3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 6 following the previous week's drain of 5.6 million barrels. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)