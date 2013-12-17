EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday their worst week since August as upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision later in the week. Investors have been trying to gauge when the U.S. central bank will start winding down its market-friendly $85 billion monthly bond purchases, with some expecting the Fed to announce a tapering in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced back from two-month lows on Monday as power provider Aggreko jumped on an upbeat profit outlook and the broader market found some technical support following a recent sell-off. A survey showing euro zone businesses were ending the year on a high as new orders surged also helped the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE to extend gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning, recouping some of Monday's losses as strong U.S. manufacturing data lifted sentiment ahead of the U.S Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,291.85 after dropping 1.6 percent to 15,152.91 on Monday, the lowest closing level since Nov. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after surprisingly strong euro zone manufacturing data, while uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would start to trim its economic stimulus programme kept the dollar on the defensive. The euro traded at $1.3762, maintaining its slim gains on Monday and not far from a two-year high of $1.3811 reached last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week. The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index rose in December to 0.98 from -2.21 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a stronger reading of 4.8. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up for a third session on Tuesday supported by a short-covering rally, even as investors remained on edge ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve on its bullion-friendly stimulus measures. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,241.60 an ounce by 0021 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged back on Tuesday from the highest in nearly two months hit the previous day, as traders cut risk ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. Prices are underpinned by a pick up in global factory activity and a near-term shortage of refined metal. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday, lifted by expectations for rising demand that sprang from stronger European economic data, while supplies from Libya remained sharply curtailed. Brent rose by nearly $2 per barrel, boosting its premium to U.S. oil to a one-week high. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)