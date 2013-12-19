EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on
Wednesday, driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing
highs after the Federal Reserve announced it would start to
unwind its historic stimulus.
While the Fed's move came as a surprise to many in the
market, it confirmed that the U.S. economy was on firmer footing
and put to rest the question of when the Fed would begin to
scale back its bond-buying program, a relief to some investors,
analysts said.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main equity index steadied in thin trade
on Wednesday, with investors cautious before what is seen as a
tight policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and with a
sell-off in retailers putting a lid on any gains.
Strong U.S. data, including Wednesday's forecast-beating
housing starts, has fuelled expectations that the Fed could
scale back its equity-friendly stimulus as soon as this month.
That in turn has weighed on global stocks
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.5 percent on
Thursday morning to within striking distance of its year high,
as global equity markets took the glass half-full view after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its
historic stimulus.
Tokyo stocks were also bolstered by a surge in the
dollar/yen to over five-year highs in the wake of the Fed
decision, underscoring the benefits of a weak currency for
Japan's export-reliant economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng index set to open up 1.2
percent. For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high
against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to
dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a
strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy
clip.
The euro also came under pressure against the greenback,
hitting a two-week low, and analysts at BNP Paribas continued to
recommend short euro/dollar strategy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal
Reserve announced it would start dialing back its monthly
bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled that it may keep
its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised.
Bond prices had gained briefly after the Fed released its
policy decision, but the market reacted negatively after
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may continue to
reduce purchases steadily, suggesting that quantitative easing
could end by around the end of 2014..
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold recovered on Thursday from overnight losses
prompted by the Federal Reserve's decision to cut back its
stimulus, indicating that investors had already priced in a
small reduction in the central bank's bond purchases.
Gold's reaction to the much-feared taper also showed that
the metal was unlikely to deepen a 27 percent loss this year -
its first annual drop in 13 years.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper lost more ground on Thursday,
falling for a third consecutive session, as the Federal
Reserve's decision to cut back its bond-buying stimulus weighed
on the market.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.6 percent to $7,229 a tonne by 0128 GMT. Copper for February
delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 0.4
percent to 50,990 yuan a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its
stimulus program, maintaining gains that widened its premium to
U.S. crude.
Both Brent and U.S. crude oil pared gains immediately after
the 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) announcement, then bounced back
several minutes laterks.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)