EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished mostly flat on Thursday as investors paused after a rally in the previous session, though the Dow closed at its second record high in a row. The Nasdaq declined slightly on weakness in tech shares, though its loss was limited by a rally in Oracle Corp ORCL.N shares a day after the company's results. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index rose to a two-week high on Thursday, helped by gains in pharmaceutical stocks and by a pledge from the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. Some investors expect the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE to rally into the end of 2013, forecasting gains of roughly 50-150 points between now and the end of this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday morning as investors booked profits before the long weekend, with trading subdued ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting later in the day. The BOJ is expected to maintain its commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy, barely a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it will start to taper its massive stimulus from next month For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hang Seng index is down 0.17 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen faced pressure in early Asian trade on Friday, ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which policymakers were expected to maintain their commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy. The BOJ is expected to refrain from expanding its stimulus any time soon as Japan's economic recovery takes root and a weaker yen lifts exports. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled it might keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. The Treasury sold $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday at a high yield of 2.385 percent, the highest since June 2011 and more than a basis point above 1 p.m. levels. Primary dealers bought 41.20 percent of the supply, compared to 49.79 percent in November. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold languished at a six-month low on Friday and was on the edge of tipping over to a 3-1/2 year trough after the Federal Reserve's move to cut back its bond-buying stimulus prompted a huge sell-off. The metal is heading for its worst weekly performance in three months and its biggest annual loss in 32 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Friday after declining for the past three sessions, helped by tighter supplies as sustained drawdowns at London Metal Exchange warehouses brought stockpiles to the lowest in more than 10 months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $7,218.25 a tonne by 0125 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose 1 percent on Thursday spurred by U.S. refinery oil demand to meet robust distillate exports and as traders bought contracts to cover short positions. Striking workers shut a fourth Total TOTF.PA refinery on Thursday, which will keep offline 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity, boosting Europe's need for foreign imports of distillates. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)