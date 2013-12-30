EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally. Shares of Twitter Inc, the social media company that has nearly tripled in value since going public in early November, slid 13 percent to close at $63.75 after investors took profits. Twitter was among the most actively traded stocks on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.47 points or 0.01 percent, to end at 16,478.41. The S&P 500 dipped just 0.62 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 1,841.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, taking its cue from all-time highs hit on Wall Street to notch up its sixth straight day of gains, its longest winning streak in two months. The gains confirmed a second straight positive week for FTSE 100 returns, and a 4.9 percent rally over the past fortnight has taken the index into positive territory for December. The FTSE 100 was up 56.70 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,750.87 points at the close, For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average hit a fresh six-year high on Monday, its final trading day for 2013, and is set to close the year up more than 55 percent to mark its biggest annual gain since 1972. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 16,230.23 in mid-morning trade, on track for a ninth straight day of gains, which would be its longest winning streak since July 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hang Seng index gains 0.09 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen dropped to five-year lows against the dollar on Monday, extending losses to more than 17 percent for the year on a mix of improving sentiment on the global economy, rising investor risk appetite and expectations of more central bank stimulus. Unlike the past few years when financial markets lurched from debt crisis in Europe to U.S. political deadlock, investors are generally upbeat on the global economic outlook next year. The dollar stood at 105.28 yen, having risen to 105.37 yen in early Asian trade, its highest level since October 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields rose above 3 percent to their highest level in more than two years on Friday, nearly assuring 2013 becomes one of the bond market's worst years in decades. Traders further pared their bond holdings in anticipation of a further increase in yields in 2014, when the Federal Reserve will buy fewer bonds, after Fed policy-makers expressed some confidence the economy can grow with less monetary stimulus. On the open market, the 10-year Treasury note last traded down 4/32 in price to yield 3.007 percent, after earlier rising as high as 3.02 percent, the highest intraday level since July 2011, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Monday, heading for its biggest annual loss in more than three decades, as firm equities and the prospect of a recovery in the global economy stole its shine. Spot gold added 0.03 percent to $1,213.20 an ounce by 0029 GMT, down sharply from record highs above $1,900 in 2011, when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper edged lower on Monday as the market took a breather after hitting its highest since mid-August in the previous session, fuelled by signs of global economic recovery and hopes of improving Chinese demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $7,368 a tonne by 0259 GMT. Copper jumped to $7,415 a tonne on Friday, its highest since Aug. 16. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures closed on Friday with their biggest gain in more than two months driven by the fourth straight weekly decline in oil inventories while Brent crude drew support from civil unrest in Africa that has cut off supplies. Brent gains were capped as traders sold contracts to unwind the spread between the European benchmark and its American counterpart. Brent oil ended the day 20 cents higher at $112.18 per barrel, the highest settlement since Dec. 3. U.S. crude added 77 cents to settle at $100.32, the highest settlement price since Oct. 18. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)