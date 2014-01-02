EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more than 15 on Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013 on the back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and expectations for accelerating growth going forward. Wall Street ended 2013 with its positive momentum intact, advancing in its final trading day of the year on the back of positive consumer confidence data. The S&P 500 rose 29.6 percent over the year, its best annual performance since 1997, while the Dow climbed 26.5 percent in its best year since 1995. The Nasdaq jumped 38.3 percent, its best year since 2009. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed out its best year since 2009 on Tuesday, inching higher in a shortened session before the New Year break. The FTSE 100 ended up 17.82 points or 0.3 percent at 6,749.09 points, taking its gains for 2013 to 14.4 percent. The index hit its highest level since the end of 1999 in May, remaining 2.6 percent off those highs at the end of a year in which central bank stimulus programmes have encouraged a move out of bonds and into higher-yielding stocks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's markets will be closed for the New Year holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Reuters coverage of the Japanese stock markets will resume on Jan. 6. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index set to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro was on track on Tuesday to be the world's best-performing major currency this year, while the dollar looked set for its biggest annual gain against the yen since 1979. The euro zone common currency has gained 26 percent against the yen this year, though it fell 0.2 percent to 144.89 yen on Tuesday, having set a five-year high of 145.67 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping the third-worst year for the government debt market in four decades as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-purchase stimulus in 2014. The dismal year for Treasuries was a drag on the entire U.S. bond market, which will book its second-biggest annual loss since the mid-1970s. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Thursday but held near a six-month low touched in the previous session after prospects for a global economic recovery prompted investors to abandon the safe-haven metal. After a 12-year bull run, gold tumbled 28 percent in 2013, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to step away from ultra-loose monetary policy undermining the investor rationale for holding bullion For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures kicked off the new year on a positive note on Thursday, rising around half a percent on expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will drive demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.5 percent to $7,394 a tonne by 0121 GMT. Copper climbed to $7,415.50 a tonne last week, its highest since Aug. 16. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost unchanged following a year in which traders balanced a spate of supply disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging output from the United States. Weighed down by expectations oil shipments from some shuttered Libyan ports would resume soon, Brent finished the year just 31 cents its end-2012 level of $111.11 a barrel. The international benchmark traded in a $22 range from $96.75 to $119.17 this year, the narrowest band since 2006 For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)