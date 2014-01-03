EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day. All 10 S&P 500 sectors were lower, with tech among the biggest drags after Wells Fargo downgraded Apple Inc to "market perform" from "outperform," saying the company's market cap had limited upside potential without material market share gains. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on the first trading day of the new year after posting its best annual gain in four years in 2013, as miners were hit by disappointing Chinese factory data. The FTSE mining index fell 0.9 percent on Thursday after a purchasing managers' survey showed that factory activity in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, slowed in December. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's markets will be closed for the New Year holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Reuters coverage of the Japanese stock markets will resume on Jan. 6. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index set to open down 1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar held steady near a two-week high versus a basket of currencies on Friday after positive U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to step away from its bond buying stimulus. U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year high in December and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell again last week, data showed on Thursday, suggesting the world's largest economy was on stable footing. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years. The government debt market stabilized on the first trading day of 2014 after a dismal year when it recorded its third biggest annual loss in 40 years, according to Barclays data. Analysts and investors expect Treasuries yields to rise further in the coming months if U.S. unemployment falls and inflation picks up, propelling the Federal Reserve to continue its reduction in its massive bond-purchase stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its two-week high on Friday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as weaker equities spurred demand for the metal seen as a safe-haven asset. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,224.65 an ounce by 0025 GMT. It climbed 1.6 percent on Thursday and hit a two-week peak of $1,230.65 as sharp losses in equities prompted funds to buy bullion on the first trading day of the new year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday, trading near a seven-month high as global growth prospects underpinned sentiment, while Shanghai futures dipped to give up some of last session's gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $7,389.75 a tonne at 0110 GMT. Copper reached its highest since June 5 at $7,460 a tonne on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices collapsed on the first trading day of 2014 as Libya prepared to restart a major oilfield, and with speculation of a sharp rise in crude stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma. Prices were also undermined by expectations of a further dip in fuel demand as a winter storm bore down on the northeastern United States. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)