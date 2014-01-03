EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in
2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's
best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's
strongest performers down on the day.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors were lower, with tech among the
biggest drags after Wells Fargo downgraded Apple Inc to
"market perform" from "outperform," saying the company's market
cap had limited upside potential without material market share
gains.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on the first trading
day of the new year after posting its best annual gain in four
years in 2013, as miners were hit by disappointing Chinese
factory data.
The FTSE mining index fell 0.9 percent on
Thursday after a purchasing managers' survey showed that factory
activity in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals,
slowed in December.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's markets will be closed for the New Year
holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Reuters coverage of the Japanese
stock markets will resume on Jan. 6.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index set to open
down 1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar held steady near a two-week high
versus a basket of currencies on Friday after positive U.S.
economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will
continue to step away from its bond buying stimulus.
U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year high in
December and the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits fell again last week, data showed on Thursday,
suggesting the world's largest economy was on stable footing.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with
benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year
highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from
stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than
15 years.
The government debt market stabilized on the first trading
day of 2014 after a dismal year when it recorded its third
biggest annual loss in 40 years, according to Barclays data.
Analysts and investors expect Treasuries yields to rise
further in the coming months if U.S. unemployment falls and
inflation picks up, propelling the Federal Reserve to continue
its reduction in its massive bond-purchase stimulus.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its two-week high on
Friday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as
weaker equities spurred demand for the metal seen as a
safe-haven asset.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,224.65 an ounce by 0025
GMT. It climbed 1.6 percent on Thursday and hit a two-week peak
of $1,230.65 as sharp losses in equities prompted funds to buy
bullion on the first trading day of the new year.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday,
trading near a seven-month high as global growth prospects
underpinned sentiment, while Shanghai futures dipped to give up
some of last session's gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
almost flat at $7,389.75 a tonne at 0110 GMT. Copper reached its
highest since June 5 at $7,460 a tonne on Thursday.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices collapsed on the first trading day of
2014 as Libya prepared to restart a major oilfield, and with
speculation of a sharp rise in crude stockpiles in Cushing,
Oklahoma.
Prices were also undermined by expectations of a further dip
in fuel demand as a winter storm bore down on the northeastern
United States.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)