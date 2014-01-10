EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce another cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month. Retail and telecom stocks ranked among the day's biggest losers. The S&P retail sector index .SPXRT slipped 0.2 percent after a number of retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O and Family Dollar FDO.N, slashed their earnings forecasts. The S&P telecom services sector index fell 1.9 percent, pulled lower by AT&T and Verizon Communications, which were the top decliners in the Dow Jones industrial average. - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday and underperformed shares in southern Europe, as a rise in the pound against the euro hampered prospects for the index's exporters and most retailers fell after weak Christmas updates. The FTSE erased gains in the afternoon as the pound rose to its highest in a year against the euro on the back of a pledge by the European Central Bank to keep rates very low. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark slipped on Friday and headed for a weekly loss in the first trading week of 2014, though Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd surged after its quarterly earnings beat expectations. Fast Retailing climbed 3.5 percent after it posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by strong Japan sales at its flagship casual Uniqlo brand which attracted customers with affordable luxury items. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early on Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank. The dollar index last stood at 80.953, having retreated from 81.187, a high not seen since late November. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds drew solid investor demand, even as the recent wave of upbeat economic data have signalled bond yields might climb higher. Perceived dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi lifted German Bund prices, which in turn helped boost U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers to gauge the strength of economic recovery and the outlook for monetary policy. The metal, however, was headed for its first weekly drop in three weeks as recent economic data already suggested that the U.S. economy was gaining steam. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,227.20 an ounce by 0016 GMT. It has lost 0.7 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Friday ahead of key China trade data and jobs figures from the United States, but was set to log its biggest weekly loss since mid September on worries of moderating growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,233 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of heating fuels. The market pared losses just ahead of the session close as traders focused on Libya's resolve to get oil exports on track, which would further dampen prices and bought back contracts to cover short positions. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)