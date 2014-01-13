EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended modestly higher on Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of Federal Reserve stimulus. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent, while the Nasdaq climbed 1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average finished the week down 0.2 percent. Defensive stocks were the day's gainers, with utilities and telecoms among the few rising for the day. Financial and energy shares were the weakest for the day; both are closely tied to the pace of economic growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed firmer on Friday, though off the session's best, after disappointing U.S. jobs data knocked the index back from its highest levels since early November. The FTSE 100 touched a 2014 high at 6,769.94, just before the report on nonfarm payrolls showed U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in almost three years in December. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark eked out a slight gain on Friday, though it still suffered its worst weekly loss since October, while Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd climbed after its quarterly earnings beat expectations. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 15,912.06 ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs report later in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Monday after surprisingly soft employment data raised doubts about how quickly the Federal Reserve can scale back stimulus. Disappointing British and Canadian data on Friday also undermined both sterling and the loonie, leaving the euro, yen and Antipodean currencies among the best performers. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop since October, as government data showed the weakest monthly job growth in three years in December, undermining investors' confidence in the economy. The surprise setback in labor conditions did not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve will wind down its third round of bond-purchase stimulus by the end of the year but the weak hiring figures raised bets the U.S. central bank would be in no hurry to raise short-term interest rates, traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a third session on Monday to hit its highest in nearly a month after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve could temper the pace of its stimulus tapering. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,248.39 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after hitting $1,250.06 earlier - its highest since Dec. 16. The metal gained nearly 1 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London nickel jumped more than 2 percent on Monday, adding to strong gains last week as a ban on unprocessed nickel laterite ore exports from top producer Indonesia came into effect, fanning a technical rally across other metals. London Metal Exchange nickel climbed 2.4 percent to $14,190 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 30, bringing two-day gains to more than 6 percent after prices rose nearly 4 percent on Friday in the biggest one day move in three months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil settled higher on Friday, reversing two days of losses, as traders bought contracts to cover short positions ahead of the weekend and reports of production problems at a major U.K. oilfield stoked supply concerns. U.S. oil settled more than $1 per barrel higher, recouping $2 worth of losses from the previous two sessions, as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the winding down of its commodity-friendly stimulus program. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)