MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones
industrial average recording its third consecutive day of
losses, as risky assets sold off in wake of disappointing
manufacturing data in China.
Financials and materials stocks were the day's biggest
losers while telecom services was the only positive sector as
investors sold growth-oriented stocks and bought defensive ones.
Trading volume was heavier than in recent sessions.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main equity index suffered its biggest
one-day fall this year on Thursday, weighed down by
disappointing U.S. economic data and weak updates from Easyjet
and Pearson.
Global stocks extended losses in the afternoon as data
showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in January for the first
time in three months. The data further undermined sentiment
towards the world's largest economy after discouraging earnings
reports from bellwether companies such as McDonald's Corp
.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-month
low on Friday morning as weak Chinese manufacturing activity
data continued to hurt sentiment - keeping the market
risk-averse before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting next week.
Friday's notable losers included Daiichi Sankyo Co,
which tumbled 5.8 percent to a near three-month low of 1,901 yen
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it had banned
more products from Daiichi Sankyo's Indian subsidiary Ranbaxy
Laboratories from entering the United States due to
manufacturing violations.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open down 0.9
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday,
having charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in
China and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for
the safe-haven currencies.
The dollar nursed heavy losses after suffering its biggest
one-day fall in four months against a basket of major
currencies, undermined by a drop in U.S. benchmark yields to a
six-week low.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Thursday, with
benchmark yields falling to six-week lows, as losses on Wall
Street and data suggesting a slowing in Chinese manufacturing
revived safe-haven bids for bonds.
Chinese factory figures and an industry report showing
weaker factory growth in the United States reduced bets the
Federal Reserve would accelerate its pace of trimming its
bond-purchase stimulus. This helped propel benchmark yields to
their lowest levels in nearly six weeks.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close its highest in seven
weeks on Friday and poised to record its fifth straight weekly
gain as softer equities burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Friday on a weaker
dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since
mid-November as slowing growth in China's factories fuelled
worries over demand in the world's top metals consumer.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing
the discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two
months, due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks
caused by sustained cold.
The freezing temperatures and a U.S. government report
showing a 3.21-million-barrel draw on distillate stocks drove
U.S. ultra low-sulfur diesel futures (ULSD), more commonly known
as heating oil, to their highest price this year.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)