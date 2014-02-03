MUMBAI Feb 3 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A selloff in emerging markets sent a cold chill
down Wall Street, triggering a slide on Friday and making
January its worst month since May 2012 after one of its best
years in more than a decade.
In Friday's session, energy and consumer discretionary
shares had the biggest declines of the day after some
disappointing earnings. The S&P energy index ended the
day down 1.5 percent, while the consumer discretionary index
fell 1.3 percent. Chevron Corp and Amazon.com
were among the biggest drags.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 149.76 points
or 0.94 percent, to end at 15,698.85. The S&P 500 lost
11.60 points or 0.65 percent, to finish at 1,782.59.
- - - -
LONDON - British blue chip shares fell to six-week lows on
Friday and were set for their worst month since June, as
beverage stocks suffered from emerging-market turmoil and
disappointing results.
The FTSE 100 closed down 28.01 points, or 0.4
percent, to 6,510.44 points. It fell 3.5 percent in January, its
biggest monthly decline since last June and its worst January
since 2010.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2
1/2-month low on Monday, extending last week's declines with
little sign that emerging market woes have abated, and upcoming
U.S. jobs data keeping investors risk-shy.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 14,764.31 in
mid-morning trade after touching as low as 14,711.48 earlier,
the lowest since Nov 14. It fell 7.8 percent for the last week
hit by concerns about a sell-off in emerging market assets.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on
Monday for the Chinese New Year holiday and will resume trading
on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro licked its wounds near a ten-week low
against the dollar on Monday after soft euro zone inflation data
rekindled speculation the European Central Bank may ease policy
to stave off deflation.
Worries about capital flight from emerging economies also
kept investors at arms length from risk assets, underpinning the
yen over growth-sensitive, high-yielding currencies.
The euro traded at $1.3489 in early Monday trade, not
far from Friday's low of $1.3479, which was its lowest level
since late November.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with
benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two
months on lingering troubles in emerging market economies,
leading safe-haven bonds to notch their strongest gains in 20
months in January.
Investors continued to flee emerging markets as the latest
round of central bank actions failed to offset concern about
rising economic and political risks in many developing
economies.
The Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 11/32 in price to yield 2.65 percent, while the 30-year
Treasury bond was last up 17/32 in price to yield
3.606 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed in early Asian trading
on Monday, after posting its first loss in six weeks, as the
strength in the U.S. dollar and the absence of key buyer China
weighed on prices
Spot gold was steady at $1,242.86 an ounce by 0016
GMT. Bullion fell 2 percent last week - its first loss since the
week ended Dec. 20.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Monday towards two month
lows hit the previous session, with slowing official factory
growth in China compounding a deteriorating demand outlook for
the metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.28 percent to $7,045 a tonne by 0215 GMT from
the previous session when it fell to its lowest in nearly two
months at $7,033.50. Prices lost 4 percent in January, its
weakest month since June.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, with Brent posting its
biggest monthly loss in four months, on worries over the outlook
for emerging economies and fallout over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision to continue tapering its stimulus program.
Brent crude settled $1.55 lower at $106.40.
U.S. oil shed 74 cents to settle at $97.49 per
barrel, ending January about 1 percent lower.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R settled at $8.91
after narrowing to $8.50, its lowest mark since Oct. 18.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)