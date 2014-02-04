MUMBAI Feb 4 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500
suffering its worst drop since June, after weaker-than-expected
data on the factory sector in the world's largest economy
provided investors with the latest reason to move away from
riskier assets.
U.S. manufacturing grew at a slower pace in January as new
order growth plunged by the most in 33 years, while spending on
construction projects barely rose in December.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 326.05 points
or 2.08 percent, to 15,372.8. The S&P 500 lost 40.7
points or 2.28 percent, to 1,741.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 106.919 points or 2.61 percent, to 3,996.958.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares extended a recent slide on
Monday, slipping firmly into negative territory after
disappointing U.S. data, with Lloyds leading banks lower after
its latest update.
The FTSE 100 was down 44.78 points at 6,465.66 by
the close, a fall of 0.7 percent, dropping to new six-week lows
after last week's 2.3 percent decline.
The index turned negative after a sharp miss on the U.S. ISM
manufacturing data raised doubts over the strength of the U.S.
economic recovery, ahead of jobs data later in the week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Tuesday
morning, hitting the lowest level in almost three months, after
disappointing U.S. manufacturing data cast a pall over Wall
Street.
The benchmark Nikkei shed as much as 3.4 percent to
14,121.05 before steadying to end the morning session 2.62
percent down at 14,236.59.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 2.35 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro
and dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff
in risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in
the low-yielding Japanese currency.
Disappointing U.S. data that showed manufacturing activity
slowed sharply last month dealt a heavy blow to markets already
jittery about a selloff in emerging markets.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest
levels since the beginning of November on Monday after a report
showed that U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially slower
pace in January.
The 10-year note yields fell as low as 2.582
percent on Monday, the lowest since Nov. 1.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Tuesday
as Asian equities slumped and investors worried over U.S.
economic growth after disappointing manufacturing data.
Asian shares tumbled with Nikkei falling 3 percent, after
Wall Street suffered its worst drop since June and as markets
continued to fret over an emerging market rout.
Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,256.76 an ounce
by 0232 GMT, after gaining 1.1 percent on Monday
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper extended losses into a tenth
consecutive session after U.S. manufacturing lost steam in
January, further souring sentiment already tarnished by
moderating growth in China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to its lowest since Dec. 4 at $7,016 a tonne before partly
recovering to $7,020 at 0107 GMT, down by 0.3 percent from the
previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - - U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday,
pressured by weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market,
while Brent crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil
prices as a snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast.
U.S. crude notched its largest daily percentage loss in
nearly a month, weighed down by U.S. stock indexes that fell
after data showed the factory sector in the world's largest
economy expanded in January at its slowest pace in eight months.
U.S. oil fell $1.09 to settle at $96.43 a barrel,
falling below the 10-day moving of $96.85 for the first time
since Jan. 15.
Brent fell 36 cents to settle at $106.04 a barrel,
after sinking during the session to a near three-month low of
$105.40.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)