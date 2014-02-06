EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical
support offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to
lift sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators
earlier in the week.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5.01 points
or 0.03 percent, to end at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 dipped
3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to finish at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq
Composite fell 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to close
at 4,011.552.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index snapped a five-day
losing streak on Wednesday, lifted by rallies in insurer RSA
and pharma group GlaxoSmithKline.
The FTSE closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,457.89 points, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the
previous five days.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Thursday
morning as investors bought shares of companies with strong
earnings prospects, but gains were limited as the market stayed
cautious ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on
Friday.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 14,230.69 in
midmorning trade, still hovering near a four-month low of
13,995.86 hit the previous day. The benchmark was still trading
below its 200-day moving average, which had been seen as a
long-term support line.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.60 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the
dollar and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood
among investors still fretting about the recent selloff in
emerging markets.
The dollar bought 101.51 yen, while the euro fetched
137.35 yen, both having lost a bit of ground
overnight to be back near 11-week troughs of 100.75 and 136.25
respectively.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on
caution before Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number,
which could pause a rally that has sent yields to their lowest
levels since early November, if jobs growth comes in strong.
The Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were
last 2.67 percent, after falling from more than 3 percent at the
beginning of the year.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to small overnight gains on
Thursday as global equities remained volatile amid lower risk
appetite and concerns over economic growth.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,257.56 an ounce by
0025 GMT, after posting a 0.2 percent gain in the previous
session. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak
U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong
numbers.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper marked time near two-month lows on
Thursday, supported by expectations of improving - if fragile -
economic growth this year, and as traders expected a pickup in
prices when China returns after a holiday week on Friday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
unchanged at $7041.50 a tonne at 0130 GMT, after closing the
last session little changed
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as
traders took profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S.
oil, while the American benchmark took some support from record
heating oil demand due to continued freezing weather.
U.S. crude's discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R tightened to
$7.94 per barrel on Wednesday, the narrowest point since Oct.
10. It settled 28 cents wider from the previous session at
$8.87.
Brent crude rose 47 cents to $106.25 per barrel
after three straight sessions of losses. U.S. crude rose
19 cents to $97.38.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)