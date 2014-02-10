EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, giving the S&P 500
its first weekly gain in four as the impact of a weak reading on
the labor market was dulled by harsh weather conditions and
traders focused on expectations of further economic strength.
Nonfarm payrolls added 113,000 jobs in January - well shy of
the forecast for 185,000. December payrolls were revised upward
by only 1,000 to 75,000. The U.S. unemployment rate in January
hit a five-year low of 6.6 percent, slightly above the 6.5
percent level that Fed officials have said would prompt them to
consider raising benchmark interest rates from near zero.
LONDON - Britain's top shares rose for a third straight
session on Friday, led by mining companies, which were helped by
an upbeat outlook from steelmaker ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS.
UK equities sold off after a disappointing U.S. jobs report,
then recovered on confidence that shares will continue to
benefit as global economic growth picks up speed.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high
on Monday morning, moving further away from a four-month low hit
last week as gains on Wall Street and a softer yen underpinned
sentiment.
Analysts said that foreign investors including macro funds
are cautiously stepping back to buy recently-battered Japanese
stocks as they keep an eye on key events this week. New Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers her first testimony to the
House on Tuesday and the senate on Thursday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the
dollar and euro early on Monday, having been beaten down late
last week as U.S. stocks rallied after investors got over a
disappointing set of headlines on the U.S. labour market.
Traders said expectations that Asian stocks could track Wall
Street were keeping a lid on demand for the low-yielding
Japanese currency for now.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after
employers hired far fewer workers than expected in January,
suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the same time as
the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase program.
Nonfarm payrolls rose only 113,000 in January, below
economists' expectations of 185,000 jobs, and job gains for
December were barely revised higher. The unemployment rate also
hit a new five-year low of 6.6 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Monday after posting its
biggest weekly gain in five weeks on speculation that the
Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its stimulus tapering
after a weak U.S. jobs report raised questions over the state of
economic recovery.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,266.01 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous trading
session. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper prices inched up on Monday, after a below
par jobs report in the United States suggested the Federal
Reserve may slow the pace it pulls back on a
commodities-friendly stimulus.
But early Asian trade lacked a strong lead from China, where
activity remained sluggish on the first week of trade post the
Lunar New year holidays.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.13 percent to $7,150 a tonne by 0115 GMT. Prices
last week recouped 1 percent for the biggest weekly gain this
year, but prices are still down 3 percent in the year to date.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose by more than $2 to one-month highs on
Friday, fueled by a sharp rally in gasoline and heating oil as
supplies tightened and refiners started to shut down plants for
maintenance.
U.S. crude oil rose above $100 a barrel for the first time
this year, following a rally in the equities market triggered by
the U.S. unemployment rate falling to a five-year low.
