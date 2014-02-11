MUMBAI Feb 11 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday as
investors digested recent market gains and looked ahead to new
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before
lawmakers.
The Nasdaq was boosted by strength in large-cap tech and
pharma names, but most market participants took a wait-and-see
attitude ahead of the testimony, looking for confirmation that
the Fed would not change its schedule for ending its support for
the economy.
LONDON - Fresh political pressure on British utilities hit
the sector's stocks on Monday, limiting broader gains in the
UK's top equity index although it rose for the fourth straight
session.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index closed up by 0.3 percent,
or 19.87 points, at 6,591.55 points.
TOKYO - Japanese markets are closed on Tuesday for National
Foundation Day.
On Monday, the Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high
as a softer yen underpinned sentiment, with index-heavyweight
stocks as SoftBank Corp 9984.T leading the gains.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed near a two-week low against a
basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, following a subdued
U.S. session trade as markets hunkered down ahead of
congressional testimony by new Federal Reserve Chief Janet
Yellen.
The dollar index .DXY last traded at 80.640, having inched
down overnight to 80.590, a low not seen since Jan. 30. Against
the yen, the dollar eased to 102.21 JPY= from a one-week high of
102.65.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed to
slightly lower on Monday in thin trading, after a rally the
previous session on a weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, with investors bracing for this week's heavy
supply on the long end.
Markets are also awaiting the first testimony of Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who testifies in Congress on Tuesday
and Thursday after a second month of weaker-than-expected U.S.
jobs data.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in two weeks
on Tuesday ahead of Congressional testimony by the new chief of
the Federal Reserve, on hopes that the U.S. central bank may
rethink the pace of its stimulus tapering.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper slid to its lowest in more than two
months on Tuesday, with factories in the top metals user ramping
up only slowly after the Lunar new year break, curbing consumer
demand.
London copper was steady, ahead of a debut speech by Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen that will be scoured for fresh
signals over the central bank's monetary policy.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil fell by nearly $1 per barrel on
Monday, pressured by sinking heating oil prices as the market
looked toward the end of a long and frigid winter and as
supplies increased from Libya and the North Sea.
