EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as Congress agreed to advance legislation extending U.S. borrowing authority and the Federal Reserve's new chief held off from making any changes to its schedule for trimming stimulus.

The gains were broad, with all 10 S&P 500 sectors up for the day and about 75 percent of New York Stock Exchange-traded stocks ending higher. About 67 percent of Nasdaq-listed shares closed in positive territory, while the S&P 500 ended just 1.6 percent away from its record closing high.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, boosted by retailers which were up strongly on industry data that provided more evidence the UK's economic recovery is slowly gathering momentum.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.2 percent, or 81.11 points, at 6,672.66 points - marking the index's highest closing level since late January.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a 1-1/2 week high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's new chief held off from making any changes to its stimulus-reduction schedule and as a softer yen supported exporters like Canon Inc.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held off a two-week low against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having rebounded after Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen offered no surprises on policy in her inaugural Congressional testimony.

In fact, the core message on policy from the new chief of the world's most powerful central bank was that of continuity with the approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries climbed to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pledged to continue the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases despite a still unstable labour market.

U.S. stocks rallied, with investors fleeing safe-haven Treasuries, cheered by the fact that Yellen did not shock the market. She reiterated that the Fed will continue to trim monetary accommodation in measured steps despite the recent selloff in emerging markets.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold gave back some of its sharp overnight gains on Wednesday as stocks rallied but was still trading near its highest in three months on assurances from the new Federal Reserve chair that there would be no abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper climbed on Wednesday as appetite for risk picked up following comments by new Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that painted an improving picture for the world's top economy.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday supported by demand for U.S. heating oil and gasoline, which gained on expectations that persistent cold weather in the United States will lead to another large draw in distillates.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)