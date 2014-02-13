EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday, with a
four-day rally in the index just barely coming to an end after
Procter & Gamble cut its outlook, though some positive earnings
limited the decline and eased concerns that valuations had
become stretched.
The Nasdaq rose for a fifth straight session, boosted by
strong results at TripAdvisor, while the Dow felt the pressure
from P&G and ended the day slightly lower.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index reached a three-week
closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by miners, after top metals
consumer China reported robust trade data.
Mining companies are recovering from a sharp decline in
2013, after a sector-wide drive to offset falling metals demand
with cuts in spending. They got a boost on Wednesday from fresh
evidence that the Chinese economy is stabilising.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged down on Thursday after
hitting a 1-1/2 week high the previous day as investors awaited
more U.S. economic data, while brewers like Sapporo Holdings
fell on lacklustre profit forecasts.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed losses early on Thursday, having
suffered a setback on dovish comments from a top European
Central Bank official, while a surprisingly upbeat economic
outlook from the Bank of England gave sterling a shot in the
arm.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second
straight session on Wednesday after the U.S. House of
Representatives passed a measure on the debt ceiling and the new
Federal Reserve chair vowed to maintain the bank's current
strategy of reducing asset purchases at a gradual pace.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading steady near its three-month
high on Thursday, close to breaking past $1,300 an ounce as
technical momentum, short-covering and hopes for a measured
tapering of U.S. stimulus offset any negative impact from firmer
equities.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Thursday as traders
took profits after optimistic comments by the Federal Reserve
chair on growth helped prices rally one percent in the previous
session, while robust China trade data also underpinned
sentiment.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil settled at a four-month high on
Wednesday supported by expectations that one-time landlocked oil
at the U.S. contract's benchmark delivery point would continue
to flow to Gulf Coast refineries after government data showed a
large drain in supplies there.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)