NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major
indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors
were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data
stemming from bad weather.
Gains were broad, with the Nasdaq closing at its highest
level since 2000 and nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sector indexes
rising on the day. The only declining sector was telecom
, which is viewed as a defensive play. Energy,
which is closely tied to the pace of economic growth, was the
day's biggest advancer, up 1.5 percent.
- - - -
LONDON - Basic materials shares helped Britain's top equity
index to a second straight weekly gain on Friday, offsetting a
fall in bottling firm Coca Cola Hellenic following its results.
The index was up 1.4 percent for the week, rallying from
six-week lows at the beginning of February. It climbed above its
50-day moving average on Thursday, a technical signal which
suggested underlying support from buyers.
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average edged up on Monday, taking
heart from gains on Wall Street, although trade was choppy after
weaker-than-expected Japanese economic growth data soured
investor sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei fell as much as 0.7 percent to
14,214.60, its lowest since Feb. 6, following the GDP data,
before short-covering helped it erase losses to last trade up
0.3 percent at 14,349.32.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.7
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows
against a basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling
to get over yet more disappointing U.S. economic news that stood
in contrast to better data out of the euro zone and China.
The dollar index traded at 80.100, having slumped to 80.065
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday
after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could
unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data
has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery.
A rally in stocks has also contributed to selling in the
U.S. government bond market, with long yields rising for a
second straight week after four consecutive weeks of losses.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hit fresh three-month highs on Monday,
adding to gains after posting its biggest weekly rise in six
months, as fears over U.S. economic growth and a weaker dollar
sent investors seeking the safe-haven metal.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper hit its highest in more than a week
on Monday, after manufacturing in the United States unexpectedly
fell in January, dragging down the U.S. dollar and sending
short-position holders rushing for cover.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil futures rose in late session trading
on Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more
winter cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply
disruptions in producers Libya and Angola.
Brent also gained as European Union economic growth data
strengthened, boosting the euro against the U.S. dollar.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)