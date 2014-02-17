MUMBAI Feb 17 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from bad weather.

Gains were broad, with the Nasdaq closing at its highest level since 2000 and nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sector indexes rising on the day. The only declining sector was telecom , which is viewed as a defensive play. Energy, which is closely tied to the pace of economic growth, was the day's biggest advancer, up 1.5 percent.



LONDON - Basic materials shares helped Britain's top equity index to a second straight weekly gain on Friday, offsetting a fall in bottling firm Coca Cola Hellenic following its results.

The index was up 1.4 percent for the week, rallying from six-week lows at the beginning of February. It climbed above its 50-day moving average on Thursday, a technical signal which suggested underlying support from buyers.



TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average edged up on Monday, taking heart from gains on Wall Street, although trade was choppy after weaker-than-expected Japanese economic growth data soured investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei fell as much as 0.7 percent to 14,214.60, its lowest since Feb. 6, following the GDP data, before short-covering helped it erase losses to last trade up 0.3 percent at 14,349.32.



HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.7 percent.



FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling to get over yet more disappointing U.S. economic news that stood in contrast to better data out of the euro zone and China. The dollar index traded at 80.100, having slumped to 80.065



TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields edged higher on Friday after steep losses the previous session, but their uptrend could unravel as a recent run of weaker-than-expected economic data has raised doubts about the stability of the U.S. recovery.

A rally in stocks has also contributed to selling in the U.S. government bond market, with long yields rising for a second straight week after four consecutive weeks of losses.



COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hit fresh three-month highs on Monday, adding to gains after posting its biggest weekly rise in six months, as fears over U.S. economic growth and a weaker dollar sent investors seeking the safe-haven metal.



BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper hit its highest in more than a week on Monday, after manufacturing in the United States unexpectedly fell in January, dragging down the U.S. dollar and sending short-position holders rushing for cover.



OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil futures rose in late session trading on Friday, boosted by demand for heating oil ahead of more winter cold and snow in the U.S. Northeast as well as supply disruptions in producers Libya and Angola.

Brent also gained as European Union economic growth data strengthened, boosting the euro against the U.S. dollar.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)