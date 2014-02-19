EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity increased confidence that there is value in the stock market even as the benchmark index nears a record high. The Nasdaq Composite rose for an eighth straight session, a streak not seen since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index erased its losses for the year as it rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, boosted by BHP Billiton and telecoms operator BT. Shares in Billiton, a global mining company, rose 1.9 percent after its first-half profit beat forecasts and the firm hinted at a share buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook on Chinese growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday morning, retreating from a 2-1/2 week high hit the previous day, as investors took profits on banks and exporters when the weak yen trend paused. The Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 14,738.69 in mid-morning trade after rising 3.1 percent to 14,843.24 on Tuesday, the highest close since Jan. 31. It was the biggest daily percentage gain since early August. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro was holding broad-based gains on Wednesday, having darted higher against the yen and sterling, while the dollar took a hit from soft economic data and news that foreign investors had been heavy sellers of U.S. assets. The euro was up at $1.3758 in Asian trade, having stretched as far as $1.3769 overnight, its highest in seven weeks and breaching a key resistance barrier at $1.3740. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday after U.S. homebuilder confidence posted its largest one-month drop ever in February, heightening recent concerns over the slowing economy, and after the market last week absorbed $70 billion in new supply. The National Association of Home Builders said on Tuesday its Housing Market Index plunged by 10 points to 46 in February , with a majority of builders seeing market conditions as poor. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased a touch in early trade on Wednesday but remained near the highest level in more than three months as lingering worries about global economic growth burnished its safe haven appeal. Gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,320.20 an ounce by 0012 GMT. It touched $1,332.10 an ounce on Tuesday, the strongest since Oct. 31, before shedding some of the gains as investors booked profits from a three-day rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday after three sessions of gains, as worries about tighter monetary policy in China and weaker growth in the United States kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.1 percent to $7,184 a tonne at 0123 GMT from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose by over $2 a barrel on Tuesday to hit a fresh four-month high as high demand and cold weather drove gasoline and heating oil prices higher while traders eyed contract expirations later this week. Brent crude oil rose to its highest level this year as Libyan output fell yet again, rebels in South Sudan seized control of the capital in a key oil-producing state and protests in Venezuela showed renewed instability. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)