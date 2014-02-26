MUMBAI Feb 26 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back
from record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset
gains in Home Depot and other retail shares.
Seven out of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ended lower, led by
financials and industrials, while consumer
discretionaries led on the upside.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - London-listed mining shares fell further on
Tuesday, recording their biggest one-day slide in a month, amid
concern that slower growth and lending curbs on the property
sector in China would hurt metals demand.
The UK mining index dropped 1.8 percent, making
it the biggest sectoral decliner, as it tracked losses in metals
prices. Major mining companies such as Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton and Fresnillo falling 1.6-3.0 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Wednesday after
hitting a four-week closing high the previous day, as investors'
risk appetite cooled after weak U.S. economic data pulled down
Wall Street stocks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday
following a generally lacklustre session that saw investors give
the dollar a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S.
Treasury yields.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as
traders focused on weakening U.S. consumer confidence and
ignored stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home
prices last year climbed the most since 2005.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Bullion held steady around $1,340 an ounce on
Wednesday, close to a four-month high hit a day earlier and
after four sessions of gains, as recent economic data raised
questions about the strength of the U.S. economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper slumped to a six-month low on
Wednesday as renewed worries about curbs on credit for China's
property developers fed into wider concerns about global demand,
cutting buying interest in metals.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs
of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in
U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)