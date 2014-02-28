Feb 28 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and
ended in positive territory for the year after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said harsh weather seems to be to behind
recent U.S. economic softness.
That gave some relief to investors who supported the view
that heavy snowstorms and unusually cold weather - and not
worsening fundamentals - were to blame for weak U.S. employment,
retail sales and other data.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Thursday,
lifted by positive U.S. data and assurances from Fed chair Janet
Yellen, despite a sharp sell-off in Royal Bank of Scotland and
increasing tension over Ukraine.
Royal Bank of Scotland skidded 7.7 percent after its
new chief executive outlined plans for a large-scale overhaul
after the mostly state-owned lender reported an 8.2 billion
pound ($13.64 billion) loss.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat in choppy
trade on Friday morning after two days of losses as investors
remained cautious amid tensions in Ukraine, while a stronger yen
weighed on risk appetite.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held steady against the yen and the
euro on Friday, after a surge in U.S. equities confirmed
investor appetite for risk and helped the currency recoup some
of the losses suffered earlier on geopolitical concerns.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as
tensions between Ukraine and Russia spurred safety buying,
helping to stoke strong demand at a seven-year note auction.
The Treasury sold $29 billion in seven-year-notes at the
auction, the final sale of the week. Yields ended slightly lower
than where they were before the sale.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hardly moved on Friday but still was on
track for its fourth week of gains after investors chased prices
higher on concerns about the pace of the U.S. economy and unrest
in Ukraine.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Friday after comments by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen soothed jitters over U.S.
growth prospects, but was set to close the month flat on
lingering worries over a slowdown in China.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by
civil unrest in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and
fueled fears that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil
demand.
