Mar 3 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. equity futures dipped at the open of
electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's
aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.
The Standard & Poor's 500 E-mini futures, the most
popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15 points, or 0.8
percent, to 1842.50 in early trading.
LONDON - Britain's top share index held steady on Friday but
still posted its best month in seven, thanks to a three-week
rally that raised it within touching distance of its all-time
high.
Shares have recovered strongly after hitting a 2014 low in
early February. While that rally has stalled this week as
political turmoil in Ukraine and fresh concerns about China's
economy have revived concerns about emerging markets, the FTSE
100 finished the month just 2 percent below its record
peak, set in 1999.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slid more than 2 percent to a
1-1/2-week low on Monday as escalating tensions in Ukraine
sparked risk aversion and a stronger yen roughed up exporters
like Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc.
The Nikkei was down 2.4 percent at 14,478.87 in
midmorning trade, its lowest since Feb. 20. The index extended
losses into a fourth day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.9
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday
while investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian
dollar a wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's
President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the
neighbouring country.
The U.S. also threatened to isolate Russia economically in
Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared most of their
losses on month-end buying on Friday, as investors balanced
their portfolios, traders said.
Prices had fallen earlier in the session as
stronger-than-expected economic data led to profit-taking.
A report on Friday showed the pace of business activity in
the U.S. Midwest rose slightly in February, beating expectations
and snapping a three-month run of slower growth
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold gained more than 1 percent on Monday on
escalating geopolitical tensions, as Ukraine mobilised for war
after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right
to invade his neighbour.
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to
use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and
told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend
Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to
intervene.
Cash gold rose as high as $1,343.21 an ounce and
stood at $1,342.26 by 0024 GMT, up $16.47.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Monday after Chinese
manufacturing data at the weekend showed modest cooling in the
world's biggest metals user, but it was still slightly ahead of
expectations.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.18 percent to $7,017.50 a tonne by 0133 GMT,
extending small gains from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per
barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension
in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he
had the right to invade his neighbour.
Russia is the world's biggest oil producer and Ukrainian
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Moscow's move to use
military force was a "declaration of war".
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)