EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday alongside other risky assets globally as tensions in Ukraine and Russia escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. The S&P 500 had closed at a record high on Friday, and profit-taking was expected on Wall Street due to the political uncertainty. The index found some support when it fell to 1,840, but broke below it after the first attempt. The S&P 500 extended losses in early afternoon trading and then recovered slightly to close above the support level. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to a two-week low on Monday, led down by asset management firms as stocks most exposed to emerging markets fell on increasing tensions in Ukraine. The possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine hit stocks that are particularly sensitive to optimism over global markets, such as fund managers Schroders and Aberdeen Asset Management, which fell 4.6 percent and 4.3 percent respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Trading in Nikkei stock index futures <0#JNI:> was briefly halted in late Tuesday morning, the Osaka Securities Exchange said, adding that it was looking into the cause of the outage. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine. The euro traded at 139.30 yen after falling 0.8 percent on Monday, while the dollar fetched 101.43 yen not far from a one-month low of 101.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as Russia's military intervention in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven investments like U.S. government debt, pushing yields down to their lowest in almost a month. Russia took a financial hit over its military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine, with its stocks, bonds and currency plunging as President Vladimir Putin's forces tightened their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near its strongest level in four months on Tuesday after Russia's military intervention in Ukraine prompted safe-haven buying. President Barack Obama is holding a high-level meeting at the White House about Ukraine with senior military and national security advisers, a White House official said on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Tuesday, holding not far off three-month lows touched the day before as widespread risk aversion tainted sentiment already damaged by signs of shrinking manufacturing growth in top metals user China. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the highest level since September as tensions over Russian military intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets. For a full report, double click on (Reporting by Indulal PM)