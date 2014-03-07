MUMBAI, March 7 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the S&P
500 closing at yet another record on better-than-expected
jobless claims data and the European Central Bank's move to keep
rates unchanged.
But the overall sentiment was cautious ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and tensions between
Ukraine and Russia.
The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, ended up 2.3 percent at 14.21. The VIX
generally moves inversely to the performance of the S&P 500 and
is often used to hedge against a market decline.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on
Thursday, buoyed by updates from as Aviva and Aggreko
, although lack of action by the European Central Bank
and uncertainty over Ukraine capped gains.
British equities tracked euro zone stocks lower, after ECB
President Mario Draghi offered no new measures to boost lending
in the region. Speculation that he would had boosted European
stocks in early trade.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a new five-week
high on Friday morning as a weak yen lifted risk appetite
following Wall Street's gains on better-than-expected U.S.
jobless claims and the European Central Bank's decision to keep
its rates unchanged.
The Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to 15,307.78, the
highest since Jan. 29 after rising 1.6 percent on the previous
day. For the week, the index has added 3.1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro hovered near a two-month high against the
dollar early on Friday following a relief rally when the
European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged.
Caution ahead of the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls
later in the day was seen capping further gains.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as
fears over a war in Ukraine abated, helping drive benchmark
yields to their highest levels in a week, and as traders
prepared for Friday's key non-farm payrolls report.
Markets await the results from a referendum vote due in 10
days that will decide whether Crimea will become a part of
Russia.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday
to trade near a four-month high and looked poised to log its
fifth straight week of gains as a weaker dollar and geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine lifted its safe-haven status.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Nickel held near nine-month highs on Friday and is
on track for its biggest weekly gain since mid-January with
supply tightened by Indonesia's ban on ore exports, while copper
steadied on concerns over demand from top consumer China.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil rose on Thursday after falling to near
three-week lows as traders reconsidered the geopolitical risk
posed by worsening diplomatic relations over Russia's
intervention in Crimea.
The American benchmark fell by more than $1 about two hours
before the settlement, then reversed losses to end the day
higher after comments from U.S. President Barack Obama indicated
the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, one of the world's
biggest oil producers, was not easing as much as traders
thought.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)