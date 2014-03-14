EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 suffering their worst day since early February, on rising concerns over Ukraine and Russia and new signs of a slowdown in China.

Selling accelerated in afternoon trading after Russia launched military exercises near its border with Ukraine, showing no sign of backing down in its plans to annex its neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger-than-expected push for sanctions from the EU and the United States.

LONDON - British shares fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday, dragged down by supermarket stocks after WM Morrison cut its profit outlook, as well as by escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Morrison's was the worst performer on the FTSE 100 index, plunging 11.9 percent, and its revised outlook triggered a sell-off among rival food retailers, with Sainsbury's tumbling 8.5 percent and Tesco and Marks & Spencer falling by 5 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks skidded 2.7 percent to a one-month low on Friday morning as concerns over Ukraine and slowing growth in China rattled investors, underpinning the safe-haven yen and hurting exporters.

The Nikkei share average fell 395.04 points to 14,420.94 in mid-morning trade after dropping to a low of 14,408.62 earlier, the weakest since Feb. 17.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.7 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and the yen were in demand on Friday, having surged overnight as tensions in Ukraine flared up and worries about the health of the Chinese economy continued to fester.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rallied to their highest levels in over a week on Thursday on heightened tensions over a possible U.S.-European response against Russia if a referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region goes ahead.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Thursday that a "serious series of steps" would be imposed on Monday by the United States and Europe if a referendum on Crimea joining Russia takes place on Sunday as planned.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold rose to fresh six-month highs on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly gain in four weeks, buoyed by mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, and worries over an economic slowdown in China.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly loss since April 2013 on expectations of ebbing demand growth in China, while risk aversion over escalating tensions in Ukraine also dampened sentiment.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data offset worries over potential supply disruptions that could be prompted by the stand-off between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)