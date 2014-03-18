EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500
bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as
concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data
indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
The 97-percent vote in Crimea in favour of quitting Ukraine
was condemned as illegal by Kiev and the West, but the
referendum passed without violence.
LONDON - Britain's top share index snapped its longest
losing streak in 2-1/2 years on Monday as the building sector
surged on a government plan to pump more cash into a scheme to
boost construction.
Potentially profit-sapping Western sanctions on Russia over
Crimea after voters there opted to quit Ukraine, capped index
moves. It meant intraday highs hit soon after strong U.S.
manufacturing data failed to hold.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rebounded on Tuesday, taking heart
from gains on Wall Street on the back of relief that Crimea's
vote to join Russia passed without major violence and on fairly
upbeat U.S. data.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent to
14,452.33, recovering from a six-week closing low hit on Monday,
though it is still down over 5 percent from a five-week high
around 15,300 reached on March 7.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen stayed below a recent peak
against the dollar and the euro stood firm on Tuesday as anxiety
over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being.
Economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the
European Union against Russia were seen as too modest, reducing
demand for flight-to-safety currencies such as the yen and the
Swiss franc.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after
Sunday's referendum in Crimea passed without major violence,
reducing safety demand for U.S. government bonds, and before the
Federal Reserve's highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, hovering
below a six-month high after rallies in global shares hurt its
appeal as an alternative investment, although tensions over
Crimea still offered some support.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday after Crimea's
vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but lingering
concerns over credit markets and slowing growth in top consumer
China cast a pall over copper demand.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel
on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies
outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and
the West over the fate of Crimea.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)