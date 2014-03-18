EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.

The 97-percent vote in Crimea in favour of quitting Ukraine was condemned as illegal by Kiev and the West, but the referendum passed without violence.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index snapped its longest losing streak in 2-1/2 years on Monday as the building sector surged on a government plan to pump more cash into a scheme to boost construction.

Potentially profit-sapping Western sanctions on Russia over Crimea after voters there opted to quit Ukraine, capped index moves. It meant intraday highs hit soon after strong U.S. manufacturing data failed to hold.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares rebounded on Tuesday, taking heart from gains on Wall Street on the back of relief that Crimea's vote to join Russia passed without major violence and on fairly upbeat U.S. data.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent to 14,452.33, recovering from a six-week closing low hit on Monday, though it is still down over 5 percent from a five-week high around 15,300 reached on March 7.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen stayed below a recent peak against the dollar and the euro stood firm on Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time being.

Economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Russia were seen as too modest, reducing demand for flight-to-safety currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after Sunday's referendum in Crimea passed without major violence, reducing safety demand for U.S. government bonds, and before the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, hovering below a six-month high after rallies in global shares hurt its appeal as an alternative investment, although tensions over Crimea still offered some support.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed relatively peacefully, but lingering concerns over credit markets and slowing growth in top consumer China cast a pall over copper demand.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West over the fate of Crimea.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)