NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed for a second straight
session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of
its record after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin
soothed anxiety that tensions over Ukraine could escalate.
Gains were broad, with nine of the 10 primary S&P 500 sector
indexes higher for the day. An S&P technology sector index
, up 1.4 percent, led the advance, buoyed by a rally in
Microsoft Corp.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday as stock
markets rebounded after a speech by Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Ukraine, which some traders interpreted as being
conciliatory in tone.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent,
or 36.93 points, at 6,605.28 points - marking only the second
time in the last eight sessions that it has ended in positive
territory.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday
morning after comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin
soothed anxiety about tensions over Ukraine, and realtors led
the gains on news land prices in Japan's largest cities rose for
the first time in six years.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stood near its lowest level in more
than four months against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, on
some trepidation ahead of Janet Yellen's inaugural policy review
as the Federal Reserve's chief.
Global markets breathed a sigh of relief after Russian
President Vladimir Putin said he did not plan to seize other
regions of Ukraine, a day after Crimean citizens voted to be
annexed by Moscow.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Tuesday on
uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting and lingering concerns that East-West tensions
surrounding Ukraine could escalate.
The Fed is expected to continue to reduce its monthly bond
purchase program, but also alter its forward guidance when it
gives its statement on Wednesday after its meeting. The meeting
will be the first presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Wednesday as fears of an
escalation of tensions in Ukraine eased slightly but markets
remained cautious ahead a policy decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Wednesday in thin
volumes ahead of a key U.S. monetary policy meeting later in the
session, while persistent worries over growth and credit markets
in top user China dulled buying interest.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per
barrel to its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following
strong gains in equities outweighed forecasts for another build
in domestic supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over
violence in Crimea.
