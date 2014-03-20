EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the possibility of an
earlier- than-anticipated increase in interest rates.
The central bank dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its
definitive yardstick for gauging the economy's strength and made
clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in deciding when
to raise interest rates
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday as major
insurance stocks suffered a sell-off after changes announced in
the UK budget threatened their profits.
The budget also dealt a blow to gambling companies such as
William Hill and Ladbrokes LAD.L after the government
announced a new tax on certain betting machines.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated from one-week highs on
Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised the
prospect of interest rate hikes starting earlier than previously
thought, sparking a selloff in equity markets and lifting the
U.S. dollar.
The weaker yen helped to contain broader market losses as a
softer Japanese currency is generally seen as a positive for
exporters' income.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 1.0
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar traded at two-week highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having posted
solid gains after comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen prompted
markets to bring forward interest rate hike expectations.
Yellen said the Federal Reserve will probably end its
massive bond-buying program this coming fall, and could start to
raise interest rates around six months later, sooner than
markets had anticipated
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday on
the perception that Federal Reserve policy-makers will start
raising interest rates sooner than expected.
Speaking at a press conference after the Fed's two day
policy meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen spooked traders saying
around six months after its current asset purchase program ends
might be a "considerable period" when it might raise rates.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hit its weakest in three weeks on Thursday
as the U.S. dollar jumped on expectations the Federal Reserve
could end its bond-buying programme this fall, hurting the
metal's safe haven appeal as a hedge against inflation.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper fell on Thursday but remained well
above three-and-a-half year lows hit the session before, after
the Federal Reserve chair signalled interest rates could rise
next year, eroding support for liquidity friendly commodities.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday as worries
over sanctions affecting Russian oil supplies eased, while U.S.
crude oil rose on an inventory draw at the benchmark's pricing
hub and ahead of the front month contract's expiration.
Western sanctions imposed on Monday against Russia over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea targeted individuals accused of
involvement and not broad trade.
