NEW YORK - Momentum shares like Netflix and TripAdvisor
sold off sharply for a second straight day on Friday, giving the
Nasdaq its worst day since February and leaving investors
anxious about how much further they may fall.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.84 points
or 0.96 percent, to close at 16,412.71. The S&P 500 lost
23.68 points or 1.25 percent, to finish at 1,865.09. The Nasdaq
Composite ended at 4,127.726, down 110.014 points or 2.6
percent, its worst daily percentage loss since February.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index hit its highest level
in around three weeks on Friday, boosted by gains in sectors
seen as among the most sensitive to an upturn in the global
economy, such as banks and miners.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.7
percent, or 46.41 points, at 6,695.55 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a one-week
low on Monday morning after a slide on Wall Street overshadowed
encouraging U.S. jobs data, and index heavyweight SoftBank Corp
dived in the wake of a sell-off in U.S. tech names.
Traders said SoftBank shares have become very sensitive to
moves in U.S. tech stocks ahead of Alibaba's IPO, which is
expected to become one of the largest offerings in history.
Alibaba said last month that it is planning its initial public
offering in the United States.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies including the Australian
dollar held onto solid gains early on Monday as the dollar and
euro fell to the wayside and even lost ground to an otherwise
soft yen.
Investors went cool on the dollar after a closely watched
U.S. jobs report failed to live up to the market's lofty
expectations, while the thought of the European Central Bank
launching its own bond-buying stimulus kept euro bulls at bay.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dipped Friday after the
employment report for March came in slightly below economists'
estimates, with medium-term yields falling the most as fears
eased of an early hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
Employers added 192,000 new jobs last month, after adding
197,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department said. The
unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7 percent. Economists had
expected a gain of 200,000 jobs last month.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold added to gains on Monday following its
biggest one-day jump in over three weeks, as investor worries
about an early U.S. interest rate hike eased when the nonfarm
payrolls report failed to meet market expectations.
Spot gold rose nearly 0.1 percent to $1,303.16 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday - its
biggest percentage increase since March 12. The metal wasn't too
far from a one-week high of $1,306.50 hit in the previous
session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper sank on Monday to its lowest in
more than a week due to ample supply and tepid buying interest,
with markets in top consumer China closed for a holiday.
Worries about demand growth in China have waned in recent
days as prospects for more stimulus have been priced in, lending
support to copper.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose on Friday as data showed
strong jobs growth in the United States and Brent crude followed
suit as investors cast doubt on reports Libya's oil ports were
about to reopen.
Both benchmarks retreated from the day's highs along with
the U.S. equities market, which fell sharply from the intraday
record highs hit after the March U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
was released. The report showed 192,000 jobs were added in
March.
