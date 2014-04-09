MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day
losing streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and
Internet shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.27 points or
0.06 percent, to end at 16,256.14. The S&P 500 gained
6.92 points or 0.38 percent, to finish at 1,851.96. The Nasdaq
Composite added 33.234 points or 0.81 percent, to close
at 4,112.986.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a two-week low on
Tuesday, led by Sports Direct after its founder sold a
chunk of shares in the company, and financials lost ground due
to concerns about valuations and earnings.
Sports Direct was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms, falling by 10.7 percent after founder Mike
Ashley sold 25 million shares.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week low on
Wednesday morning after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
comments the previous day raised doubts over whether the BOJ
will ease its policy stance anytime soon, sending the yen
higher.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.5 percent to 14,391.13,
its lowest level since March 27, falling below its 200-day
moving average of 14,589.51. The index lost 3.1 percent in the
last three sessions and down nearly 12 percent this year.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday, having broken
decisively lower as the yen squeezed higher and even the euro
gained a tailwind.
Traders said the moves were sparked in part by comments from
the Bank of Japan on Tuesday that dismissed any need for
additional stimulus. Recent remarks from European Central Bank
officials have also suggested no urgency for any immediate
policy action.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after the
government sold $30 billion in new three-year notes to
better-than-average demand, and as investors looked ahead to the
release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting
on Wednesday.
The government sold the new three-year debt at a high yield
of 0.90 percent, the same level where the notes were trading
before the auction. Direct bidders, which includes some central
banks, large fund managers and other investors, bought 24
percent of the notes, their highest share since February 2013.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in two weeks
on Wednesday, holding on to sharp overnight gains, as rising
geopolitical tensions over Ukraine burnished its safe-haven
appeal.
However, investors continued to pull money out of
gold-backed exchange-traded funds, raising the risk that the
price gains would be short lived.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper hovered near one-week highs on
Wednesday, underpinned by a weaker dollar and expectations
demand from top consumer China would modestly improve in the
seasonally strong second quarter.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up by 0.2 percent to $6680.75 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after
closing the previous session little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on
Tuesday in a technical-driven rally boosted by a weaker U.S.
dollar and forecasts for a draw on stockpiles of domestic oil
products.
Fresh unrest in eastern Ukraine provided background support
for Brent as traders worried that heightened tensions between
Moscow and the Western powers might interrupt oil supply from
Russia, one of the world's top oil exporters.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)