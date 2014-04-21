MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) -

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a holiday-shortened week with mostly modest gains on Thursday, though the S&P 500 notched its biggest weekly advance since July as Morgan Stanley and General Electric rallied after strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 16.31 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 16,408.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.54 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish at 1,864.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 4,095.52

LONDON - Britain's top shares rose to a one-week closing high on Thursday after upbeat U.S. results from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs drove up financials and allayed investor concerns about the current earnings season.

Morgan Stanley shares gained after it unveiled a rise in first-quarter earnings, while Goldman Sachs advanced after it reported an 11 percent drop in profits but beat expectations.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.7 percent on Friday to its highest close in 10 days, buoyed by upbeat U.S. economic data and corporate earnings, though trading volume hit its lowest in almost 1-1/2 years as many overseas markets were closed for Easter.

HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for Easter holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday, April 22.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Monday, though a tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday.

The dollar rose to a 2 1/2 week high against the yen after data showed Japan logged a record trade deficit in the fiscal year that ended in March. It last bought 102.58 yen JPY=, up about 0.1 percent, after rising as high as 102.63 yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits ticked up 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 304,000 for the week ended April 12, the Labor Department said on Thursday. They stayed close to a 6-1/2 year low touched the prior week.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Monday as heightened tensions in Ukraine sparked some safe-haven buying, but fund outflows and weak physical demand continued to cloud the metal's outlook.

Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,300.21 an ounce by 0026 GMT. Trading volumes were thin as Hong Kong and London were closed on Monday for Easter.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper futures dropped for a second session on Monday, hurt by persistent concerns over the outlook for demand in top consumer China amid a slowing economy.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 46,380 yuan ($7,500) a tonne by 0110 GMT.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell on Thursday, stalling below $100 a barrel after the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union jointly called for an end to the violence in Ukraine, taking some risk premium out of the market, while U.S. oil rose on positive economic data.

A statement from the four parties meeting in Geneva sought an immediate halt to violence in Ukraine, where Western powers believe Russia is fomenting a pro-Russian separatist movement.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)