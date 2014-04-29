EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech shares.

The Dow also managed to end the session with a modest gain, while the Nasdaq closed slightly lower after rebounding from a fall of over 1 percent. Leading the Nasdaq down was Amazon.com , which extended Friday's sharp drop a day after its earnings report.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - AstraZeneca shares surged to boost Britain's top share index on Monday, after U.S. rival Pfizer said it wanted to buy the drugmaker.

The FTSE 100 closed just off a 7-week closing high after a volatile afternoon session as investors digested new sanctions on Russia from the United States.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese markets are shut on Tuesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen early on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned.

The common currency reached a three-week peak of 142.18 yen , before slipping a touch to 141.97 yen. Against the Australian dollar, it hovered near a five-week high of A$1.4985 EURAUD=R.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Prices on long-term U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday with investors feeling comfortable embracing riskier assets as upbeat U.S. housing numbers strengthened the view that the world's largest economy was steadily recovering.

But long Treasuries pared losses, with medium-term U.S. debt prices turning positive, as the Nasdaq index fell. The ongoing political tension between Russia and Ukraine has also kept a cap on long bond yields.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, holding on to most of its losses from the previous session as strong U.S. data offset safe-haven bids from escalating tensions between Russia and the West.

Investors are now eyeing this week's U.S. jobs report and a Federal Reserve policy meeting to further gauge the strength of the world's largest economy and the central bank's stance on tightening monetary policy.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper rose on Tuesday but was hovering below a near two-month high, while top performer nickel also held below near 15-month highs on fading momentum ahead of a slew of holidays in Asia this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $6,762 a tonne by 0124 GMT. The contract hit its highest level since March 7 in the previous session at $6,798 a tonne, before closing with a small loss.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell almost $1.50 a barrel on Monday as Libya prepared to resume exports from an eastern port, while the spread versus U.S. futures abruptly narrowed after widening for two weeks.

Libya, a major producer, lifted force majeure at the eastern oil port of Zueitina, paving the way to restart exports at a second port after a deal with rebels to unblock major terminals

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)