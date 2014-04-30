EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat
results from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in
Facebook and other high-growth shares.
Merck & Co's shares climbed 3.6 percent to $58.72,
giving the S&P 500 its biggest lift, after it reported
stronger-than-expected earnings.
Further deal activity on the healthcare front also lifted
the market. Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RB.L confirmed
talks to buy Merck's consumer health business, the latest asset
up for grabs in a wave of recent pharmaceutical deals.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares hit a 7-1/2 week closing
high on Tuesday, bolstered by upbeat corporate earnings reports
from oil major BP and wealth manager St. James's Place.
BP, up 2.9 percent, contributed most points to the UK
benchmark index as it raised its quarterly dividend and said
more share buybacks were on the cards. St. James's Place
, which said it got off to a strong start in 2014,
advanced 2 percent.
TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, supported by some
upbeat domestic earnings guidance and gains in Wall Street
shares, with investors looking to the Bank of Japan's ongoing
policy meeting.
While few market players think the BOJ will ease its policy
on Wednesday, many of them expect stimulus later in the year.
They will be scrutinising the BOJ's economic report and Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference for any hint on the timing..
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday,
having been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers
while the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision
by the Bank of Japan.
A key measure of German inflation came in at a
lower-than-expected 1.1 percent on the year, raising the risk
that the euro area reading will also undershoot expectations
later in the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices tumbled for a second
straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a brighter U.S.
economic outlook, with the Federal Reserve expected to continue
reducing its bond purchases and investors bracing for a strong
jobs report later this week.
With the world's largest economy seemingly on a stable
recovery path, the Fed, which began its two-day meeting on
Tuesday, is expected to carry on tapering its asset-buying, a
negative scenario for Treasuries. The Fed is also unlikely to
alter its forward guidance on interest rates
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday as
investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement and key economic data, even as political tensions in
Ukraine provided some safe-haven support.
Spot gold was steady at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0024
GMT, after closing flat in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper inched higher on Wednesday but
remained below recent eight-week peaks, underpinned by tight
credit conditions in top consumer China and as volumes fade
ahead of a string of economic data and a series of holidays this
week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 had
edged up 0.2 percent to $6,722.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, paring
small losses from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders refocused
on geopolitical risks from an outbreak of violence in Libya to
Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
On Monday, oil posted its biggest daily decline in a month,
when Libya lifted a force majeure from the eastern Zueitina oil
port, raising prospects for rising shipments.
