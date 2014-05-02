EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as
investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in
Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.97 points or
0.13 percent, to 16,558.87, the S&P 500 lost 0.27 points
or 0.01 percent, to 1,883.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 12.896 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,127.451.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index hit its highest
level in about two months on Thursday, rising for a fourth
straight session as gains at Lloyds bank buoyed the
market.
The FTSE 100 index ended up by 0.4 percent, or 28.84
points, at 6,808.87, its highest close since March 4. Trading
volumes were relatively thin, with much of Europe closed for the
May 1 public holiday
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares stepped back on Friday, with Sony
Corp falling after a profit warning and as investors took a
cautious stance ahead of a closely-watched U.S. employment
report later in the day.
The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.3 percent to
14,446.28, halting a recovery from Monday's low of 14,224.47.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to make any headway early on
Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a
basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report.
The dollar index stood at 79.516, having fallen as
far as 79.414, a low not seen since April 11. Investors had sold
the greenback after data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy
stalled in the first quarter.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday,
pushing yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a
market that continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
Yields on 30-year bonds plunged to near 11-month lows, while
those on 10-year notes slid to two-month troughs.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday after two losing
sessions but was headed for its second weekly drop in three on
growing optimism about the U.S. economy and selling in the top
bullion-backed exchange-traded fund.
Silver, with a 3 percent loss, is headed for its
worst weekly performance in six weeks.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Friday but was
set to log its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks after the
United States withdrew liquidity, with markets expected to
remain quiet due to a holiday in China and ahead of a U.S. jobs
report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.1 percent to $6,636 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after
closing little changed in the previous session. Copper prices
have dropped 1.9 percent this week.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as
inventories soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's
U.S. jobs numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted
Chinese economic data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan
oil exports.
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report 210,000
nonfarm payroll jobs were added in April, according to a Reuters
survey of economists, which would be supportive for crude oil
demand even as domestic inventories rose again last week.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)