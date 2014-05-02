EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors paused ahead of Friday's jobs report, though gains in Internet shares helped lift the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.97 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,558.87, the S&P 500 lost 0.27 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,883.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.896 points or 0.31 percent, to 4,127.451.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index hit its highest level in about two months on Thursday, rising for a fourth straight session as gains at Lloyds bank buoyed the market.

The FTSE 100 index ended up by 0.4 percent, or 28.84 points, at 6,808.87, its highest close since March 4. Trading volumes were relatively thin, with much of Europe closed for the May 1 public holiday

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares stepped back on Friday, with Sony Corp falling after a profit warning and as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a closely-watched U.S. employment report later in the day.

The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.3 percent to 14,446.28, halting a recovery from Monday's low of 14,224.47.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report.

The dollar index stood at 79.516, having fallen as far as 79.414, a low not seen since April 11. Investors had sold the greenback after data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy stalled in the first quarter.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

Yields on 30-year bonds plunged to near 11-month lows, while those on 10-year notes slid to two-month troughs.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday after two losing sessions but was headed for its second weekly drop in three on growing optimism about the U.S. economy and selling in the top bullion-backed exchange-traded fund.

Silver, with a 3 percent loss, is headed for its worst weekly performance in six weeks.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Friday but was set to log its biggest weekly loss in seven weeks after the United States withdrew liquidity, with markets expected to remain quiet due to a holiday in China and ahead of a U.S. jobs report.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $6,636 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session. Copper prices have dropped 1.9 percent this week.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report 210,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added in April, according to a Reuters survey of economists, which would be supportive for crude oil demand even as domestic inventories rose again last week.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)