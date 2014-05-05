EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend and offset optimism about the fastest job growth in more than two years.

Healthcare shares were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500, including U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. Its shares fell 1.3 percent to $30.75 after its sweetened bid for AstraZeneca Plc was rejected.

LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a two-month closing high on Friday as investors welcomed strong U.S. jobs growth, with RBS and InterContinental Hotels the most notable risers on the back of robust earnings.

Shares in AstraZeneca, which have surged almost 30 percent since U.S. rival Pfizer indicated in April it wanted to buy the British drugmaker, were flat after a sweetened $106 billion takeover bid was rejected by AstraZeneca's board.

TOKYO - Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report.

Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired workers at the fastest clip in more than two years in April, pointing to a rebound in economic growth after a severe winter.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report.

U.S. 30-year bond yields fell as low as 3.34 percent, their weakest level since June 19, 2013, after hitting session highs on the jobs number. U.S. 10-year note yields, meanwhile, slid to 2.57 percent, a three-month trough, on news about Russia and Ukraine.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near a one-week high on Monday, retaining sharp gains from the previous session, as heightened tensions and violence in Ukraine burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.

However, further outflows from the top gold fund indicated that the gains could be short-lived.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper edged up on Monday to near its highest in two months as markets returned from a two-day holiday, supported by hopes the U.S. economy is gaining speed and steady local demand.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.4 percent to 47,800 yuan a tonne by 0117 GMT. Prices earlier climbed as high as 47,920 bumping up near two-month highs of 48,110 a tonne, hit on April 28. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support.

U.S. and Brent crude oil were down on a weekly basis after data earlier in the week showed record high U.S. crude inventories.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)