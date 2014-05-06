EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher as data showed strength in the services sector and Apple shares rose above $600 for the first time since late 2012.

Limiting the day's gains, however, were concerns over an escalation of tensions between Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists. Ukrainian forces were ambushed by separatists, triggering heavy fighting on the outskirts of the rebel stronghold of Slaviansk, a day after a Ukrainian police station in Odessa was stormed.

TOKYO - Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

HONG KONG - Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely around where it began this week after an aimless session overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity in markets.

The dollar index was steady at 79.501, having drifted in a very slim 79.433 and 79.527 range on Monday. This stood in sharp contrast to Friday's volatile session when the index jumped to 79.852 in reaction to upbeat payrolls data, only to then reverse all of that.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday after economic data signalled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety spurred by tensions in Ukraine.

Prices for 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 7/32, the first decline in five trading sessions, and were yielding 2.613 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in three weeks on Tuesday, holding gains from the last two sessions as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,310.70 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 2 percent over the last two sessions. On Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15, before paring some gains.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London nickel hit its loftiest in more than a week on Tuesday, supported by a lack of available supply after Indonesia banned ore exports in January, and as UK markets reopened after a long holiday weekend.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange traded up 1.1 percent at $18,473 a tonne at 0125 GMT erasing Friday's losses, after hitting its highest since April 28 at $18,495. Prices have climbed 33 percent this year.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering.

U.S. gasoline prices fell to their lowest point in more than a month as traders sold off long positions ahead of the switch in gasoline grades for the summer driving season. The seasonal trend pulled the entire global oil complex lower, analysts said.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)