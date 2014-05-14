EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out record closing
highs again on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq resumed its recent
slide, dragged down by shares of Cisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.97 points or
0.12 percent, to 16,715.44, its third straight record closing
high. The S&P 500 gained just 0.8 of a point or 0.04
percent, to 1,897.45, its second straight record closing high.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.69 points or 0.33
percent, to 4,130.165.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit its highest closing
level since December 1999 on Tuesday, led by housebuilding
stocks, with technical analysts betting the broader market could
push on further still.
The FTSE 100 ended up 21.33 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,873.08 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged down on Wednesday,
slipping from a 1-1/2-week high on profit-taking after big gains
the previous day, while Kadokawa Corp and Dwango Co
soared on a media report that the two firms plan to
merge.
Publishing house Kadokawa and online video distributor
Dwango both jumped 14 percent after the Nikkei newspaper
reported they would merge operations under a holding company to
be set up as early as next spring. Dwango was the eighth most
traded stock by turnover.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro languished at five-week lows against the
dollar early in Asia on Wednesday, having come under renewed
pressure as markets grew more convinced the European Central
Bank would ease policy next month.
The euro last traded at $1.3704, not far from the
overnight low of $1.3688. A break below the April 4 trough of
$1.3672 would take it back to levels not seen since late
February.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday after U.S.
retail sales for April came in below economists' forecasts,
though growth expectations for the second quarter were little
changed.
U.S. retail sales barely rose in April and a gauge of
consumer spending slipped, held back by declines in receipts at
furniture, electronic and appliance stores, restaurants and bars
and online retailers.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Platinum and palladium retained on Wednesday
sharp gains made overnight on worries that increasing labour
tensions in major producer South Africa could hurt supply, while
gold edged up on escalating violence in Ukraine.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,295.00 an ounce by
0019 GMT. The metal is often seen as a safe-haven investment at
times of political uncertainty.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel slipped on Wednesday, losing steam
after supply concerns drove a rally of more than 15 percent in
three days, while London copper steadied on the prospect that a
slowdown in top consumer China could be countered by fresh
stimulus.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.8 percent to $20,840 a tonne on Wednesday, having
struck $21,625, its highest since Feb 2012, the session before.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to
two-week highs on Tuesday as traders expected weekly government
inventory reports to show stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery point plunged to new record lows last week.
Brent rose as well as strength in the U.S. crude and
gasoline markets outweighed the prospects for rebounding supply
from Libya.
